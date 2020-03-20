Camping Stoves Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global camping stoves market size was valued at USD 473.9 million in 2018. Rising importance of camping stoves for cooking during holiday camping on a limited time is anticipated to expand the market scope. These stoves are expected to gain momentum on account of their lightweight, fast boiling time, compact, and easy to use features. Shifting inclination towards outdoor recreational activities including camping, trekking, mountaineering, and hiking among millennials has promoted the use of accessories including camping stoves, along with tents and backpacks.

Increasing number of adventure and camping activities as a result of rise in spending on recreational activity among the millennials is expected to remain one of the key trends. Governments of different countries are investing in the outdoor tourism business, which will further promote the demand for camping stoves.

The U.S. population was one of the key participants of camping activities. In 2016, around 40.5 million Americans over 6 years age camped at least once. The participation rate has increased from 13.6% in 2015. Buyers spending on camping equipment has also grown significantly. In 2016, adult participants spent an average of USD 546.41 on camping gears. As per the North American Camping Report, around 77 million U.S. households camp at least occasionally. Majority of them spend on these activities thrice a year.

Companies are targeting the millennial population due to their high occasional camp budgets. It has been observed that they prefer to carry camp stoves in school and college vacations, planned office trips, and weekend destinations. People are also using camping and trips to take themselves away from smartphones and televisions as a part of making them familiar with the social gesture. Additionally, hectic workstyle at the corporate sector is driving people to purchase small stoves and other camp accessories for their weekend trips.

Product Insights of Camping Stoves Market

Wood burning stoves led the market and generated a revenue of USD 251.6 million in 2018. Majority of the consumers purchase this type of stove as it is an economical and efficient alternative. Additionally, the product does not require any fossil fuel, which makes it a better alternative. Backpackers majorly prefer to carry light load while traveling. These type of wood burning stoves are considered to be lightweight, which can be used for a campfire.

Multi-fuel stoves are expected to remain a lucrative segment, expanding at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. These stoves have the ability to burn kerosene, jet fuel, white gas, unleaded gasoline, and other fuels. The stove comes with features including quick heating and limited fuel usage. Consumers can bring the exact amount of fuel they need for the trip. Furthermore, this multi-fuel stoves are easy to start and stop as per the requirements, which is driving consumers to purchase such kind of stoves.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel led the camping stove market with a revenue of USD 364.8 million in 2018. Prior to purchase, any consumer can physically verify the product in the store and understand its utility. A large number of hypermarkets and convenience stores provide camping stoves of different brands. Furthermore, large number of camping service providers are available in this market who build a partnership with these stores so that they can make frequent purchases in attractive discounts.

The online segment is expected to be the fastest growing distribution channel, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. E-commerce portals provide different value added services including free cashbacks and membership, free delivery services, and easy return options. Different e-commerce portals analyze consumers requirements and provide offers based on their purchasing historical trend. Furthermore, key manufacturers are selling their products on offline as well as online channels to increase their business reach irrespective of geographic boundaries.

Regional Insights of Camping Stoves Market

North America dominated the camping stoves market, accounting for 48.7% share of the global revenue in 2018. Increasing work pressure among the corporate population in U.S. is driving them to spend on camp and tour activities. These population groups prefer to purchase camping equipment and use it on unplanned weekend activities. However, one-third of Canadian and American millennials and Gen X campers spend on premium camping equipment due to its easy usage and lightweight features. Furthermore, increasing number of campsites across the region will drive the demand for camping stoves in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. Rising disposable income among the young aged population in developing countries including China and India is driving them to spend on recreational activities such as camping, which will expand the scope for stoves. Consumers are preferring to use camp stoves to cook their food quickly at the time of camping.

Market Share Insights of Camping Stoves Market

Major players operating in the global market include Johnson Outdoors Inc.; Coleman Company, Inc.; BioLite Inc.; CampChef.com; Katadyn Products Inc.; Ecozoom; Primus; Vango; Zhejiang Deermaple Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. and Cascade Designs, Inc. Companies are adopting strategies such as product development and new product launches to increase their market reach. For instance, in June 2017, the outdoor gear company, nCamp has launched wood-burning camp stove. The product weigh under 1.5 pounds, which is convenient to the buyers.

