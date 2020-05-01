Butternut Squash Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? | JDM Food Group, Stahlbush Island Farms, Harris Seeds

“

Butternut Squash Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Butternut Squash market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Butternut Squash Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Butternut Squash market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Butternut Squash market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players JDM Food Group, Stahlbush Island Farms, Harris Seeds, ALDI, Mackenzie, Stonehill Produce which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Butternut Squash, presents the global Butternut Squash market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Butternut Squash capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Butternut Squash by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Butternut Squash, which is also known as butternut pumpkin or gramma in Australia and New Zealand, is a type of winter squash that grows on a vine. It has a sweet, nutty taste similar to that of a pumpkin. It is a good source of fiber, vitamin C, manganese, magnesium, and potassium. It is also a rich source of vitamin A and vitamin E. There are also key antioxidants that can be found in butternut squash, making it highly desirable for those looking for a healthy diet. Butternut squash is not found all over the world, but it has made its way into the culinary creations of certain countries, including South Africa, Europe, and Australia, but it is primarily found in the U.S. butternut squash can be grown in both the wet and dry season. It has been reported that environment can have a marked influence on development and quality of the fruit. The optimum monthly average temperature for good growth is from about 18°C to 27°C. butternut squash grows well on most well-drained soils.

Butternut squash composes many vital polyphenol antioxidants and vitamins. It contains no saturated fats or cholesterol, however, is a rich source of dietary fiber and phytonutrients. Butternut squash is one of the common vegetables that are often recommended by dieticians in the cholesterol controlling and weight reduction programs. It is rich in Vitamin A, and thus is a powerful natural anti-oxidant and is required by the body for maintaining the integrity of skin and mucosa. It is also an essential vitamin for healthy eyesight. Furthermore, butternut squash has plenty of natural polyphenol flavonoid compounds like ß-carotenes, cryptoxanthin-ß, and lutein. These compounds convert into vitamin-A, inside the body and deliver same protective functions of vitamin-A in the body. Butternut squash seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber and mono-unsaturated fatty acids that benefit for heart health. Also, they are rich in protein, minerals, and numerous health-benefiting vitamins. The seeds are an excellent source of health promoting amino acid, tryptophan.

The Butternut Squash market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butternut Squash.

This report covers leading companies associated in Butternut Squash market:

JDM Food Group, Stahlbush Island Farms, Harris Seeds, ALDI, Mackenzie, Stonehill Produce

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Butternut Squash Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fresh Form

Frozen Form

Puree Form

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Butternut Squash markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Butternut Squash market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Butternut Squash market.

