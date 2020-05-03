Business Travel Insurance Market Outlook, Status, Strategic Business, Segments and Top Key Players Aviva, AXA, AIG, MetLife, Old Republic, Blue KC, Enstar

The Global Business Travel Insurance Market offers insurance cover for the purpose of business trips of a customer or for an organization. In addition, it provides risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for accident or illness, containing medical evacuation if necessary, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation, and loss of passport & other travel documents.

Increase in international trade, overseas business expansion, rapidly changing global economic order & trade practices are major factors driving the business travel insurance market across the globe. However, low awareness towards business travel insurance among consumers are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Assicurazioni Genarali S.P.A., Allianz SE, Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services LLC, MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc., American International Group, AXA Group, Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd. , Chubb Ltd., Aviva, AXA, AIG, MetLife, Old Republic Travel Insurance Center, Travelex Insurance Services, Cover-More, Blue KC, Allianz Global Assistance, Enstar.

The global business travel insurance market is primarily segmented by insurance cover, type of user, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of insurance cover, the market is split into:

* Single Trip Travel Insurance

* Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance

Based on type of user, the market is divided into:

* B2B

* B2C

* B2B2C

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

* Insurance Trade

* Insurance Company

* Bank

* Insurance Broker

* Insurance Aggregator

* Others

Order a Copy of This Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1507630

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Business Travel Insurance by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

