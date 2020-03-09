Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Completely Different Segments, Forecast- 2026 

The report titled on “Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market” reports provide crucial insights that facilitate worldwide market size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Sales ), splits the breakdown (6 Forces Forecast 2020 to 2026 and data status 2014-2019), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Oracle, IBM, Amazon, Alibaba, Hybris, Axway, Netalogue, Phoenix Biz Solutions, Techdinamics ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry report firstly introduced the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market: B2B e-commerce (also written as e-Commerce, eCommerce or similar variants), short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is selling products or services between businesses through the internet via an online sales portal.

Increasing smartphone and internet usage is expected to serve as a key driver for the B2B e-commerce market. In addition, emergence of cloud computing has also positively impacted market growth.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⦿ Buyer-oriented E-commerce

⦿ Supplier-oriented E-commerce

⦿ Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⦿ Network as a Service (NaaS)

⦿ Data as a Service (Daas)

⦿ Storage as a Service (STaas)

⦿ Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

