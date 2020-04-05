The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Buildtech Textiles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Buildtech Textiles Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Buildtech Textiles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Buildtech Textiles Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Buildtech Textiles Market

The global buildtech textiles market size was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding sustainable construction is estimated to drive the demand. In addition, increasing investments in civil engineering structures are anticipated to complement market growth.

Buildtech textiles include the composite materials and textiles used in the construction of permanent as well as temporary building structures. These products have applications in the construction industry for concrete reinforcement, interior construction, proofing materials, insulation, noise prevention, and air conditioning.

Buildtech textiles are waterproof, crack-resistant, and offer heat insulation. As a result, the demand for the product in the construction of residential buildings is expected to augment over the forecast period. In addition, a rise in incidents of natural calamities, such as wildfire and hurricanes, hitting various parts of the U.S. is anticipated to drive the construction industry, thereby having a positive impact on the demand for buildtech textiles over the forecast period.

Buildtech textiles are primarily made from natural or synthetic fibers. The major synthetic fibers include HDPE (high-density polyethylene), PET (polyethylene terephthalate), polypropylene, polyethylene, and nylon. Buildtech textiles have applications in residential and non-residential construction owing to their diversified characteristics such as crack resistance, heat & sound insulation, and membrane structure.

Cost-effectiveness and longer lifespan of buildtech textiles as compared to other materials are projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, initiatives by foreign regulatory bodies and promotional policies have aided in increasing the awareness related to the benefits offered by the product, thereby complementing market growth.

The construction spending by public, private, and PPP investors has witnessed significant growth in the emerging markets, whereas advanced economies have stabilized over the last few years. Furthermore, the demand for buildtech textiles is rising on account of the hefty investments coupled with initiatives taken by the government in implementing the product in upcoming construction projects.

Raw

Material Insights of Buildtech Textiles Market

Synthetic buildtech textiles are manufactured majorly from polymers such as polyethylene, polyamide, polypropylene, and polyester. However, commercially used polymers for manufacturing the product include polypropylene and polyester on account of their superior properties as compared to their counterparts.

HDPE fibers dominated the overall market accounting for around 27.1% of the revenue share in 2018 on account of its chemical resistance during their exposure in construction. However, increasing expenditure for the development of bio-based polymers on account of the rising concerns over greenhouse gas emissions is estimated to boost the demand for bio-polyethylene as raw materials.

The demand for polypropylene as a raw material for buildtech textiles is high and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period on account of the superior properties including chemical inertness, high stretchability, and recyclability exhibited by the polymer as compared to its counterparts.

Nylon is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025, on account of the raw material properties including high tensile strength, high elasticity, and excellent resistance to abrasion. In addition, the high durability of nylon grade fibers is likely to have a positive impact on the segment growth over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Buildtech Textiles Market

Knitted buildtech textiles are estimated to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2025, on account of its increasing penetration in building construction for preventing corrosion. In addition, knitted fabrics are laid easily on the construction sites owing to its easy handling ability, which enables lower labor costs, thereby augmenting its demand over the forecast period.

Nonwoven fabrics provide high vapor and moisture permeability along with high tensile strength absorbency, which enables increased product penetration in building construction, thereby complementing buildtech textiles market growth. Furthermore, high tear-strength and multi-directional elongation of nonwoven fabrics aids in driving the product demand over the forecast period.

Nonwoven products dominated the buildtech textile market contributing to around 40% of the revenue share in 2018, owing to their unique properties such as absorbency, liquid repellency, and mechanical strength. In addition, the nonwoven textiles are manufactured without the conversion of fabric into yarn, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost and encouraging the entry of new players in the market.

Coated fabrics used as a part of buildtech textiles are waterproof and provide resistance against fire as they are manufactured using polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). In addition, rapid technological development in the construction industry has resulted in the adoption of various fabrics such as fiberglass, knitted spacer, and laminated fabrics.

Application Insights of Buildtech Textiles Market

The demand in non-residential construction is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025, on account of the products ability to provide aesthetic appeal to the buildings. In addition, increasing demand for office spaces in various developing and developed economies including Canada, India, Japan, and U.K. is anticipated to boost commercial construction, thereby positively impacting the application of buildtech textiles in the non-residential segment.

The demand is driven by steady growth in construction and refurbishment activities in key sectors such as housing, offices, educational institutes, hotels and restaurants, resorts, transport buildings, and online retail warehousing. In addition, the product is used in the form of architectural membranes in various buildings such as cafes, storage facilities, and outdoor entertainment areas as these products provide protection against heat, UV rays, wind, and rain.

Residential construction is estimated to witness significant growth on account of favorable demographic and sociological factors including high birth rate, increased life expectancy, and a growing aging population. Rapid growth in the construction of residential buildings coupled with increasing awareness regarding the advantages of buildtech textiles is anticipated to complement the segment growth.

The waterproofing property of the product aids its penetration in several applications including house wraps, wall cavities, and reinforcement. The increased rate of international and domestic migration in the region is expected to boost the demand for housing, thereby propelling residential construction. This, in turn, is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for buildtech textiles in residential construction.

Regional Insights of Buildtech Textiles Market

France is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 owing to the rapid growth in residential construction, which is driven by long-standing favorable demographic and sociological factors including high birth rate, increased life expectancy, and growing aging population, thereby bolstering the product demand.

Increased construction activities in Europe due to low mortgage rates are expected to propel the demand for buildtech textiles in the form of tarpaulins, awnings, and canopies in new construction as well as renovation activities. However, increased uncertainty over trade policies between China and the U.S., declining construction spending in the Netherlands, and deteriorating non-construction investments in Italy are some of the factors anticipated to result in decelerating growth in the construction industry, thereby hampering the market growth.

The implementation of Chinas 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 – 2020) for social and economic development aims to optimize the energy system, promotion of energy consumption reform, as well as to build a clean, safe, decarbonized, and efficient modern energy system. This plan is expected to encourage the consumption of energy-efficient products, thereby propelling the demand for buildtech textiles at a CAGR of 6.8%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025, in order to reduce the energy consumption of buildings by maintaining insulation.

The construction industry in Central & South America is expected to witness substantial growth on account of the increasing investments in various infrastructure projects by foreign and domestic private players in the region. Rapid developments in the construction industry coupled with increased awareness among builders regarding the product properties are anticipated to complement the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Buildtech Textiles Market

DuPont, Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶, SKAPS Industries, Toray, SRF Limited, and 3M are the major market players. These companies have a widespread geographic presence with sales offices or manufacturing facilities located globally to supply the knitted, woven, and nonwoven products.

Various factors including the expansion of production facilities in the emerging markets of the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions is likely to aid the major companies to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. In addition, the formation of strategic alliances with raw material and equipment manufacturers in the value chain by the buildtech textiles manufacturers helps in ensuring uninterrupted production.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Buildtech Textiles Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global buildtech textiles market report on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Natural

Synthetic

HDPE

PET

Nylon

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Non-residential

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Buildtech Textiles Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580