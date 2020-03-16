Building Automation System Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2025

Global Building Automation System Market was valued at USD 75 Billion in the year 2018. Global Building Automation System Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 133.7 Billion. The growth in automated security systems in buildings, development of wireless protocols and wireless sensor network technology for Building Automation System, and rapid penetration of IoT in building automation systems are the critical factors driving the growth of the Building Automation System Market.

Building energy management software helps building administrators or homeowners to continuously screen and investigate how much electricity is utilized by a building. It does not just advise building administrators or owners of energy drifts but in addition, gives noteworthy data to energy saving. With the approach of innovation, Building Automation System makers are concentrating on creating easy to understand software for the administration of energy utilization in a building, which, in turn, driving the interest for building energy management software.

Industrial facilities include factories, production plants, distribution facilities, and other infrastructure buildings that support manufacturing and processing functions. The segment is designed to adopt smart building solutions to achieve electricity and cost savings, higher productivity, enhanced identity and access management, and optimized surveillance. Commercial buildings have their own set of requirements for different operational purposes. These buildings are equipped with highly sophisticated technologies, ranging from lifts and air-conditioning units to controlled ventilation systems, which contributes to high electricity utilization. Reduction in electricity expenditure is critical for a commercial building, as it directly contributes to the operational and capital expenditure of the company and can affect its profitability.

The Building Automation System Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expected rise is attributed to the rapid growth of the construction Market in developing countries such as China and India and government initiatives toward electricity conservation have contributed to the growth of the Building Automation System Market in APAC. Countries such as China and India have aggressively started developing smart cities. Building Automation System is acting as a key enabler in achieving these objectives by the respective countries.

Major Market players in Building Automation System Market are ABB, Honeywell Building Solutions, Siemens Building Tech, Schneider Systems& Services, Johnson Controls Building Efficiency, Legrand SA, United Technologies, KMC Controls, Distech Controls, Crestron and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

Building Automation System Market Segmentation:

Building Automation System Market Overview, By Communication Technology

*Communication Technology

*Wireless Technologies

*Wired Technologies

Building Automation System Market Overview, By Application

*Residential Applications

*Commercial Applications

*Industrial Application

Building Automation System Market Overview, By Offering

*Facility Management Systems

*Lighting Control Systems

*HVAC Control Systems

*Security and Access Control Systems

*Fire Protection Systems

*Building electricity Management Software

*BAS Services

*Others

Building Automation System Market Overview, by Region

North America

* USA

* Canada

Europe

* Germany

* U.K.

* France

* Italy

* Rest of Europe

APAC

* China

* India

* Japan

* Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

* Latin America

* Middle East & Africa

The Building Automation System Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Building Automation System Market before evaluating its possibility.

