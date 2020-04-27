Brunei Oil and Gas Downstream Market Outlook to 2022

Brunei downstream oil & gas market has been estimated at USD XX billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

The downstream sector handles the final processing, marketing, production and distribution and thus completes the lifecycle of the oil & gas market. With the fall in the oil prices in 2015, the raw material buying power of these companies has increased. Availability of cheap crude oil has enabled huge profits for the companies by selling refined products to the industries. However, if the low oil prices continue to persist beyond a period, because of the oversupply, high inventories and slower demand growth from the countries in the region, there would be pressure on the margins made by the downstream companies.

Brunei invested USD XX billion in the downstream oil & gas sector between 2013 and 2015 and it is estimated that an additional USD XX billion would flow in by 2022. The demand for petroleum products is expected to grow exponentially and reach XX million metric tonnes by 2022. Brunei has an installed refining capacity of XX barrels. The internal trade for petroleum products is worth USD XX. An additional refining capacity of XX billion barrels is planned with an investment close to USD XX billion. Furthermore, the current capacity of LNG terminals is XX mMT and an additional capacity of XX mMT is planned with an investment close to USD XX billion.

