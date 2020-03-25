Breath Biopsy Testing Market to Register Prominent Growth in Sales During 2019 – 2029

A method to measure the chemical make-up of breath is referred as breath biopsy testing. The presence of different chemical compound in the breath is diagnosed during the breath biopsy testing. Also the exposure of hazardous substances can be detected with breath biopsy testing. Additional metabolism of drugs can also be analysed with breath biopsy testing.

Breath biopsy testing require don not require any blood or tissue sample, although breath biopsy testing can be performed by collecting the breath sample of patient. The main advantage of breath biopsy testing is that it is a pain free technique to detect the hazardous substances in the breath.

To perform the breath biopsy testing a breath collection device is required which is known as breath sampler. The most common breath sampler available in the market for the collection of breath sample is ReCIVA Breath Sampler which is manufactured by Owlstone Medical.

Increasing incidences of respiratory disease throughout the globe is the key factor propelling the growth of breath biopsy testing market. Also rise in patient pool suffering from cardiovascular disease will boost the revenue growth of breath biopsy testing market over the forecast period.

Moreover availability of more improved breath collection sampler in the market upsurge the demand for breath biopsy testing market. Additionally, increasing focus by the medical professional to test the breath sample for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases will also lead to progress of breath biopsy testing market over the forecast period.

The availability of limited number of players in the breath biopsy testing market is and opportunity of the manufacturer to invest in this market. On other hand lack of awareness among the people about the breath biopsy testing, specially is under developing economies will deter the growth of breath biopsy testing market.

The global Breath Biopsy Testing market is classified on the basis of product type, end user and region.

Based on product type, Breath Biopsy Testing market is segmented into the following:

VOC Analyzers

Breath Biopsy Kits

Breath Sampler

Based on end user, Breath Biopsy Testing market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, respiratory tract infection, TB, lung cancer is the key factor behind the significant growth of Breath Biopsy Testing market throughout the globe. According to World Health Organization, more that 200 million people suffering from chronic COPD throughout the globe.

The leading manufacturer are investing in research and development for the approval of breath sampler which will upsurge the growth of breath biopsy testing market over the next decade. Among all end user, hospital segment is expected to dominate the global Breath Biopsy Testing market which is then followed by clinics. Rehabilitation centers segment by end user is expected to show significant growth for global Breath Biopsy Testing market.

U.S. is the most lucurative country for breath biopsy testing market due to availability of improved healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, North America the dominant region for breath biopsy testing market in term of revenue. After North America, breath biopsy testing market is then followed by Europe and East Asia.

The availability of favorable reimbursement scenario for breast biopsy in European countries will up boost the revenue growth of breath biopsy testing market in Europe. On other hand, rising patient pool suffering from respiratory diseases in Japan and China will propel the growth of breath biopsy testing market in East Asia region.

In South Asia, India is most lucurative country for breath biopsy testing market in term of revenue due to rising awareness among the people about respiratory diseases.

Some of the key players across the value chain of Breath Biopsy Testing market are Owlstone Medical, IONICON, SKC Ltd., Uniphos Envirotronic Pvt. Ltd. Merck Millipore, VASTHI ENGINEERS, Ambetronics Engineers Pvt.Ltd., MKS Instruments, Yokogawa India Ltd., Teledyne Tekmar, Aeroqual and others.

