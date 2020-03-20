Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Industry 2025-Production, Regional Analysis, Market Share and Forecast

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Industry studies naturally occurring proteins found in the human body. This family of proteins is involved in a myriad of cellular responses. Certain BMPs are osteoinductive—one of the three main categories of bone grafts—and play an active role in bone formation and maintenance.

The classification of Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 includes sponge and gel types, and the proportion of sponge in 2016 is about 99%, and the proportion will be in decreasing trend from 2017 to 2022.

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 is widely used in spinal fusion, trauma surgery, oral maxillofacial surgery and reconstructive. The most proportion of Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 is used in spinal fusion, and the consumption proportion is about 62% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 70% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Medtronic and Cellumed are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Market is spread across 103 pages, profiling 02 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 430 million US$ in 2025, from 390 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Medtronic

Cellumed

Market Segment by Type covers:

Sponge

Gel

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Spinal Fusion

Trauma Surgery

Oral Maxillofacial Surgery

Reconstructive

