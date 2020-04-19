Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026 | S.C. Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Spectrum Brands

“

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Body Worn Insect Repellent market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Body Worn Insect Repellent market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles S.C. Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Spectrum Brands, 3M, Tender, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Cloeman, Omega Pharma, Jahwa, Longrich Bioscience, Insect Shield, Sawyer Products, Babyganics, All Terrain .

Summary

Body worn insect repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Body worn insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever.

The Worldwide Body Worn Insect Repellent market is well diversified across North America, APAC, Europe and Other region. North America has the highest market share and dominates the Body Worn Insect Repellents market with a value of 33.83 %. The US and Canada are the two largest markets and account for about 30 percent of The global Body Worn Insect Repellent market. APAC is the next big market following North America. The growth of Body Worn Insect Repellent business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Countries such as the China and India, which are the leading countries in this region, are likely to register a positive growth. Europe’s share in the market is declined during 2011 to 2016 from 27.02% to 24.35%. The other markets including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa account for the remaining market share. Latin America are the key region, which is expected to witness a high growth due to the demanded growth potential.

The Worldwide Body Worn Insect Repellent industry is characterized by several large international suppliers and many smaller suppliers. The top three largest operators account for about 34.42 % of global region revenue in 2015. Key market players include S.C. Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Spectrum Brands, 3M, Tender, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Cloeman, Omega Pharma, and Jahwa among others.

General Population used covered over 81.78% of global market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2016 to 2021.

Oils and Creams was the largest type of Body Worn Insect Repellent, which is responsible for about 63.81 percent of Body Worn Insect Repellent consumption in 2015. The remaining 36.19 percent was for Spray and Apparel etc.

The global Body Worn Insect Repellent market was 290 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 510 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Body Worn Insect Repellent market:

S.C. Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Spectrum Brands, 3M, Tender, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Cloeman, Omega Pharma, Jahwa, Longrich Bioscience, Insect Shield, Sawyer Products, Babyganics, All Terrain

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry.

– Different types and applications of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry.

– SWOT analysis of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Body Worn Insect Repellent industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Oils and Creams

Spray

Apparel

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

General population

Special population (baby, pregnancy, etc.)

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Body Worn Insect Repellent markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Body Worn Insect Repellent market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Body Worn Insect Repellent market.

