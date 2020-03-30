Blood Group Typing Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2026

The global Blood Group Typing market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Blood Group Typing Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

Market: Dynamics

The world blood group typing market is prognosticated to collect scores of growth opportunities birthing on the back of powerful end users significantly improving the demand while riding on various factors. Seasoned analysts base their end-user analysis on the viewpoint that hospitals could grow at a higher CAGR than other segments in the category. This is expected to be attributed to several factors such as the rising requirement of blood in surgical procedures, increasing count of blood donations, and surging awareness about the importance and applications of blood donations.

Global Blood Group Typing Market: Segmentation

The international blood group typing market is anticipated to be classified according to product, end user, test, and technique. In terms of product, the market could receive a strong growth on the back of consumables as a larger segment expected to secure a 41.8% share by the end of 2022. The consumables market by product could grow at a US$0.04 bn annually during the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the international blood group typing market is predicted to be segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, blood banks, and other end users. By type of test, there could be vital segments taking shape in the market, such as antibody screening, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, ABO blood tests, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing. In respect of technique, the market is projected to be divided into massively parallel sequencing, assay-based techniques, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based and microarray techniques, and other techniques.

Geographically, the international blood group typing market could include North America as a top region garnering a king’s share during the forecast years. The regional market is forecast to expand at a 5.0% CAGR. Europe and Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) could be other attractive markets for blood group typing. However, not much could be expected out of the slower growth of Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Blood Group Typing Market: Competition

The worldwide blood group typing market could witness the presence of companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Quotient, Ltd., Bag Health Care GmbH, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

This report studies the global Blood Group Typing Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Blood Group Typing Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

