Blood Glucose Meters Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Blood Glucose Meters Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The blood glucose meters market consists of sales of blood glucose meters that are used to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood.

Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the blood glucose meters industry. The changing lifestyle, increase in alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits are leading to an increase in obesity across the globe. Such exponential growth in obese people is causing a stern increase in the purchase of blood glucose meters. Due to obesity, fat tissues release more fat molecules into the blood affecting insulin responsive cells, which results in reduced insulin sensitivity, in turn, causing diabetes.

Blood Glucose Meters Market Segmentation

By Product type:

1. Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter

2. Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Home Care

By Application:

1. Type 1 Diabetes

2. Type 2 Diabetes

3. Gestational Diabetes

The Blood Glucose Meters market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The blood glucose meters market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023, followed by Asia Pacific.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Blood Glucose Meters Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Blood Glucose Meters Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Blood Glucose Meters Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Blood Glucose Meters Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Blood Glucose Meters Market

Chapter 27. Blood Glucose Meters Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Blood Glucose Meters Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Blood Glucose Meters market are

Abbott

Roche

Medtronics

Ascensia

Dexcom

