Blockchain Supply Chain Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Infosys

Blockchain supply chain helps in record keeping and makes provenance tracking easy as the product information can be accessed by the embedded sensors and RFID tags. The technology helps in finding the history of a product right from its origin to where it is at the present time. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology seems like an apt solution for supply chain management in various industries but many are lacking the awareness of its utilization. The supply chain is the one of the most popular industries where the use of blockchain technology can make a big difference. A single shipment of goods can have at least 20-25 people or organizations in the process which can lead to approx 200 interactions between them, which is actually a very lengthy process. Moreover, this type of tracking can be used to detect the frauds, process easy payment and perform various functions at any part of the supply chain.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Infosys Limited (India),SAP SE (Germany),Oracle Corporation (United States),Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States),Huawei Cloud (China),OpenXcell Technolabs Pvt Ltd. (United States),TIBCO Software Inc. (United States),LeewayHertz (United States),Omnichain (United States),Peer Ledger Inc. (Canada),Applied Blockchain Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: The Expanding Capabilities of Blockchain Supply Chain Empowering Shippers with an Incorruptible Resource

Rapidly Growing Demand for Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain for Faster Payment Processing

Market Growth Drivers: The need for increased transparency and trust of the participatory supply chain users after registering and documenting a productâ€™s process across the supply chain nodes. There is a need to have a trusted third party for proper operation and management of supply chain which can provide scalability, increased innovations by allowing the dynamics of blockchain network as enablers of instant payments, smart contracts, low transaction fees, etc.

Restraints: The Concern with Data Privacy and Cyber Attack Remains the Hindrance for Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Challenges: Less Awareness Regarding Blockchain Technology in Many Industries

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals in Blockchain Supply Chain Might Hinder the Growth

by Application (Payment Settlement, Goods and Distribution Tracking, Smart Contracts, Counterfeit Detection, Risk Compliance Management, Inventory Monitoring, Others), Components (Solution, Platform, Services), End Use Industry (Retail Industry, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Logistics Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



