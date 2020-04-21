Blockchain Identity Management Market to Show Strong Growth | IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Bitfury, Factom and Civic Technologies

The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Blockchain identity management – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is accounted for $48.01 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.1% to reach $9598.15 million by 2026.

Blockchain identity management industry Increasing security concerns with existing models across the globe, rising demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry, growing demand for self-sovereign identification and reduction the business functions through high transaction speed and immutability are factors driving the market growth. However, unease related to the authenticity of users, uncertain regulatory status and lack of a common set of standards are hampering the market growth. Wide ranging applications of blockchain identity solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IOT provides an ample market opportunity.

The Report on the Blockchain identity management market offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa), End Users Covered (Government, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Real Estat, Transport and Logistics and Other End Users)

Some Of The Key Players In Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Include Factom, UniqID, Netki, IBM, AWS, BTL Group, KYC-Chain, Oracle, Peer Ledger, Civic Technologies, Bitfury, Blockverify, ShoCard, Cambridge Blockchain and Neuroware Based on provider, application providers segment is growing due to observed a level of adoption towards the industry verticals due to the advantages provided by these solutions.

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises

Providers Covered:

Middleware Providers, Application Providers and Infrastructure Providers

Based on end user, the banking, financial service, and insurance segment is anticipated to due to increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and having the complexity in identification methods are favoring the market. Banks have been researching ways to share customer information within a secure manner and a blockchain-based solution is a clear contender. Cryptographic protection can help keep information secure while the ability to share a constantly updated record with many parties can simplify the administrative process by reducing unnecessary duplication of information and requests.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Blockchain identity management Market, By Deployment Model

6 Global Blockchain identity management Market, By Type

7 Global Blockchain identity management Market, By Application

8 Global Blockchain identity management Market, By End User

9 Global Blockchain identity management Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

