BLOCKCHAIN AS A SERVICE MARKET SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH RATE 2020, ANALYSIS AND TOP COMPANIES (IBM CORPORATION, BAIDU, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP, AMAZON WEB SERVICES) | GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Blockchain as a Service Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 90% by 2025. Blockchain as a service helps organizations focus on their core operations, thereby driving the demand for global Blockchain as a Service market.

Blockchain as a service allows organizations to manage their infrastructure, by deploying blockchain applications and utilities. Blockchain as a service helps increase efficiency by reducing costs and increasing bandwidth. It also provides data security, storage, and management along with lowering risks and complexities. This has further driven the demand for Blockchain as a Service market globally.

North America is expected to grow significantly, owing to rapid adoption of innovative technologies and infrastructure in the region. The region also has strong presence of major players within the industry, thereby boosting the market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, Baidu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Amazon Web Services, Cognizant, Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infosys Limited, Oracle, and TCS, among others.

