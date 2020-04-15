Biosimilars Market 2020 In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects: Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories

The Business Research Company’s Biosimilars Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The biosimilars market consists of sales of biosimilars and related services that are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and offers no clinical difference as compared to biologics. Biosimilars are made once the patent of biologics is expired.

The lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists limits the growth of the biosimilars market. Biosimilars are manufactured from cell lines and offer the same effectiveness as biologics. However, lack of familiarity with biosimilars reduces the likelihood of prescribing the drugs to patients which affects the demand for new biosimilars in the market. For instance, in 2018, according to the PwC’s Health Research Institute, out of 442 clinicians surveyed 55% of clinicians were unfamiliar with biosimilars and 35% were reluctant to prescribe them due to concerns included safety of the follow-on biologic.

Biosimilars Market, Segmentation

By Types,

Human Growth Hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal antibodies

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Others

By Application,

Oncology

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the biosimilars market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the biosimilars market are Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, and STADA Arzneimittel.

