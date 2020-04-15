Biosimilars Market 2020 In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects: Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories

Biosimilars Market 2020 In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects: Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy`s LaboratoriesApril 15, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Biosimilars Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The biosimilars market consists of sales of biosimilars and related services that are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and offers no clinical difference as compared to biologics. Biosimilars are made once the patent of biologics is expired.
Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2807&type=smp
The lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists limits the growth of the biosimilars market. Biosimilars are manufactured from cell lines and offer the same effectiveness as biologics. However, lack of familiarity with biosimilars reduces the likelihood of prescribing the drugs to patients which affects the demand for new biosimilars in the market. For instance, in 2018, according to the PwC’s Health Research Institute, out of 442 clinicians surveyed 55% of clinicians were unfamiliar with biosimilars and 35% were reluctant to prescribe them due to concerns included safety of the follow-on biologic.
Biosimilars Market, Segmentation
By Types,
Human Growth Hormone
Erythropoietin
Monoclonal antibodies
Insulin
Interferon
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor
Others
By Application,
Oncology
Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Infectious Diseases
Others
Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2807
Few Points From Table Of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Biosimilars Market Characteristics
3. Biosimilars Market Size And Growth
4. Biosimilars Market Segmentation
5. Biosimilars Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
25. Biosimilars Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Biosimilars Market
27. Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies
28. Biosimilars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the biosimilars market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.
Some of the major key players involved in the biosimilars market are Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, and STADA Arzneimittel.
About The Business Research Company:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/