Biopharmaceutical Logistics Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2024

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Biopharmaceutical Logistics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Biopharmaceutical Logistics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include FedEx Corporation, Ceva Logistics LLC, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Panalpina Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DB Schenker and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

The global biopharmaceutical logistics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Mode of Transportation

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea Singapore Taiwan India Australia Rest of APAC

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



