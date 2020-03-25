Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2028

Global “Biopharmaceutical Logistics ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include FedEx Corporation, Ceva Logistics LLC, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Panalpina Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DB Schenker and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

The global biopharmaceutical logistics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Mode of Transportation

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea Singapore Taiwan India Australia Rest of APAC

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



