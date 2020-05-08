Biometrics Spending in Government Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Biometrics Spending in Government market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Biometrics Spending in Government market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Rapid technological advancements in the field of biometric recognition and identification systems along with advancements in computing and other supporting fields, fueled companies spending significantly on research and development in the biometric systems domain. Such technical accomplishments have stemmed from a strong emphasis on the application of such technologies by national governments, which have in turn resulted in a sharp decline in prices of scanning devices and associated components, in the process providing further impetus to investment in the sector.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212169

Security of data and assets has been a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunications, hospitals, as well as individuals. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads were previously being used to prevent unauthorised access. Technological advancements resulted in the introduction of two-factor authentication, wherein individuals could gain access to secure premises after being authenticated using two different components, such as hardware devices and numeric codes. However, hackers also could easily gain access to hardware devices and obtain numeric codes.

In 1999, biometrics was introduced to identify individual traits based on behavioural and physiological characteristics of individuals that could not be replicated easily. It includes voice recognition, palm geometry recognition, DNA identification, gait recognition, fingerprint matching, facial recognition, iris recognition, signature verification, and vein recognition. Also, biometrics are considered to be more reliable compared to physical devices and numeric codes. In addition, biometric traits cannot be lost or forgotten by an individual. Biometrics use verification and identification to authenticate an individual. Verification is a one-on-one process used to match biometric traits of an individual against a particular template. However, identification is a matching process where the biometric traits of an individual are matched against all templates in the database to determine an individual’s identity.

In 2017, the global Biometrics Spending in Government market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

3M Cogent

BioEnable

Cross Match Technologies

NEC

Safran

…

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212169

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Identification

DNA Analysis

Iris Recognition

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Hardware in the Government Sector

Software in the Government Sector

Integrated Solutions in the Government Sector

Services in the Government Sector

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Biometrics Spending in Government in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-biometrics-spending-in-government-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biometrics Spending in Government are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Biometrics Spending in Government Manufacturers

Biometrics Spending in Government Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biometrics Spending in Government Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Biometrics Spending in Government market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Biometrics Spending in Government

1.1 Biometrics Spending in Government Market Overview

1.1.1 Biometrics Spending in Government Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Biometrics Spending in Government Market by Type

1.3.1 Fingerprint Identification

1.3.2 DNA Analysis

1.3.3 Iris Recognition

1.3.4 Facial Recognition

1.3.5 Voice Recognition

1.4 Biometrics Spending in Government Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hardware in the Government Sector

1.4.2 Software in the Government Sector

1.4.3 Integrated Solutions in the Government Sector

1.4.4 Services in the Government Sector

Chapter Two: Global Biometrics Spending in Government Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Biometrics Spending in Government Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players)

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155