Biometrics in Education Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report examines the size of the global market for biometrics in education, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for biometrics in education by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Biometric systems help identify and verify a person based on their physical or behavioral traits. A biometric system offers an advantage over traditional barcode or identification systems – an individual’s characteristics, also called biometric factors, can never be lost or stolen. There are different biometric solutions on the market. Some of them are iris recognition, facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, palm vein recognition and signature recognition solutions. Of these, fingerprinting technology has the largest market share.

The growing acceptance of biometric systems among students as one of the main growth factors of the biometrics market in the education sector. The biometric system mainly records physical or behavioral characteristics, then converts them into computer codes to be stored in a database for future verification. Biometrics in educational institutions prevent unauthorized use of data, unauthorized access to premises, and errors in attendance monitoring. This allows for effective monitoring of students, which will therefore increase their acceptance in educational institutions.

In 2017, the global market for biometrics in education was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018- period. 2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

BIO-key

Solutions

BioLink BioStore

Capture Innovative Solutions

SMI Global

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into Iris

fingerprint facial recognition Other market segment by application, divided into higher education K-12 The objectives of the study of this report are: to study and predict of the biometrics in education market on the world market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players. Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the biometrics in education market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Biometrics manufacturers in education

Biometrics manufacturers in education Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Biometrics in education Manufacturers

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the biometrics in education market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

