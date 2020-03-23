Biologics Safety Testing Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2026| Charles River, Merck, SGS

“

Complete study of the global Biologics Safety Testing market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Biologics Safety Testing industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Biologics Safety Testing production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Biologics Safety Testing market include _Lonza Group, Charles River, Merck, SGS, WuXi AppTec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Cytovance Biologics, Pace Analytical Services, Toxikon

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Biologics Safety Testing industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Biologics Safety Testing manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Biologics Safety Testing industry.

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Segment By Type:

Endotoxin Tests

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

Bioburden Tests

Cell Line Authentication

Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Others

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Segment By Application:

Vaccine Development

Blood Products Testing

Cellular & Gene Therapy

Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing

Stem Cell Research

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Biologics Safety Testing industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biologics Safety Testing Revenue 1.4 Market Analysis by Type 1.4.1 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026 1.4.2 Endotoxin Tests 1.4.3 Sterility Tests 1.4.4 Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests 1.4.5 Bioburden Tests 1.4.6 Cell Line Authentication 1.4.7 Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests 1.4.8 Adventitious Agent Detection Tests 1.4.9 Others 1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026 1.5.2 Vaccine Development 1.5.3 Blood Products Testing 1.5.4 Cellular & Gene Therapy 1.5.5 Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing 1.5.6 Stem Cell Research 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions 2.1 Biologics Safety Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Biologics Safety Testing Growth Trends by Regions 2.2.1 Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.2.2 Biologics Safety Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 2.2.3 Biologics Safety Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 2.3.3 Market Challenges 2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2.3.5 Biologics Safety Testing Market Growth Strategy 2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Biologics Safety Testing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Biologics Safety Testing Players by Market Size 3.1.1 Global Top Biologics Safety Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 3.1.2 Global Biologics Safety Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.1.3 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.2 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Concentration Ratio 3.2.1 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biologics Safety Testing Revenue in 2019 3.3 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.4 Key Players Biologics Safety Testing Product Solution and Service 3.5 Date of Enter into Biologics Safety Testing Market 3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Biologics Safety Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Biologics Safety Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Biologics Safety Testing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Biologics Safety Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Biologics Safety Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 6.2 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players in North America (2019-2020) 6.3 North America Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Biologics Safety Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 7.2 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020) 7.3 Europe Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China 8.1 China Biologics Safety Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 8.2 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players in China (2019-2020) 8.3 China Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.4 China Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Biologics Safety Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 9.2 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020) 9.3 Japan Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Biologics Safety Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 10.2 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India 11.1 India Biologics Safety Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 11.2 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players in India (2019-2020) 11.3 India Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 11.4 India Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America 12.1 Central & South America Biologics Safety Testing Market Size (2015-2020) 12.2 Biologics Safety Testing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020) 12.3 Central & South America Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 12.4 Central & South America Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles 13.1 Lonza Group 13.1.1 Lonza Group Company Details 13.1.2 Lonza Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.1.3 Lonza Group Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.1.4 Lonza Group Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020)) 13.1.5 Lonza Group Recent Development 13.2 Charles River 13.2.1 Charles River Company Details 13.2.2 Charles River Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.2.3 Charles River Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.2.4 Charles River Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.2.5 Charles River Recent Development 13.3 Merck 13.3.1 Merck Company Details 13.3.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.3.3 Merck Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.3.4 Merck Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.3.5 Merck Recent Development 13.4 SGS 13.4.1 SGS Company Details 13.4.2 SGS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.4.3 SGS Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.4.4 SGS Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.4.5 SGS Recent Development 13.5 WuXi AppTec 13.5.1 WuXi AppTec Company Details 13.5.2 WuXi AppTec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.5.3 WuXi AppTec Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.5.4 WuXi AppTec Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.5.5 WuXi AppTec Recent Development 13.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific 13.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details 13.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 13.7 Sartorius 13.7.1 Sartorius Company Details 13.7.2 Sartorius Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.7.3 Sartorius Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.7.4 Sartorius Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.7.5 Sartorius Recent Development 13.8 Cytovance Biologics 13.8.1 Cytovance Biologics Company Details 13.8.2 Cytovance Biologics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.8.3 Cytovance Biologics Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.8.4 Cytovance Biologics Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.8.5 Cytovance Biologics Recent Development 13.9 Pace Analytical Services 13.9.1 Pace Analytical Services Company Details 13.9.2 Pace Analytical Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.9.3 Pace Analytical Services Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.9.4 Pace Analytical Services Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.9.5 Pace Analytical Services Recent Development 13.10 Toxikon 13.10.1 Toxikon Company Details 13.10.2 Toxikon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue 13.10.3 Toxikon Biologics Safety Testing Introduction 13.10.4 Toxikon Revenue in Biologics Safety Testing Business (2015-2020) 13.10.5 Toxikon Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology 15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Disclaimer 15.3 Author Details

