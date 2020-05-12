Biological Safety Testing Market 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Demands, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In terms of product insights, reagents and kits registered the largest share in 2015. Reagents are a major component in biological safety testing and hence are hugely used in research and clinical laboratories. These reagents are anti-biotics, matrix factors, freezing and dissociation reagents, attachments, and miscellaneous reagents. Increasing modifications and advancements in formulation of reagents and kits will majorly drive laboratory technicians in incorporating these products, specifically in toxically assessment.

Increasing need for biologics has resulted in unprecedented growth in number of biopharmaceutical companies. Due to increasing competition to develop therapeutically advanced drugs on a large scale has compelled manufacturers to improve on aspects such as deviations, productivity, and cost efficiency. Companies are thus implementing good manufacturing practices involving thorough biological testing at various levels of production cycles, thereby contributing toward biological safety testing market growth.

The global biological safety testing market is segmented into several classifications including product outlook, application outlook, test outlook, regional outlook. Based on the product outlook the global biological safety testing market is categorized by reagents & kits, instruments, and services.

On the basis of application outlook the biological safety testing market is subjected to stem cell, tissue & tissue-based product, gene therapy, blood & blood-based therapy, vaccines & therapeutics. In 2015, Vaccine and therapeutics held the dominant share in the biological safety testing market. Clearly defined guidelines ensuring safety of developed vaccines with unaltered therapeutic value and reduced toxicity are presumed to be responsible for heightened demand of this segment.

Adding the test outlook the biological safety testing market is majorly driven sterility tests, cell line authentication & characterization tests, bioburden tests, endotoxin tests, adventitious agent detection tests, residual host contamination detection tests, and others.

In terms of geographical view, the biological safety testing market is widely range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., Germany, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, MEA, and South Africa.

Leading players of the global biological safety testing market include Charles River Laboratories, Lonza Group, Merck Millipore, and Wuxi PharmaTech.

Key Segmentation of the Global Biological Safety Testing Market 2018-2025

Biological Safety Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Reagents & kits

Instruments

Services

Biological Safety Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Stem cell

Tissue & tissue-based products

Gene therapy

Blood & blood-based therapy

Vaccines & therapeutics

Biological Safety Testing Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Sterility tests

Cell line authentication and characterization tests

Bioburden tests

Endotoxin tests

Adventitious agent detection tests

Residual host contamination detection tests

Others

Biological Safety Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

