Biological Drugs Market To Extend An Assessed Value Of US$ 287,139.7 Mn By 2020

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Biological Drugs: North America to Witness Highest Growth By 2020”, the global biological drugs market was valued at US$ 161,056.5 Mn in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2014 to 2020, to reach US$ 287,139.7 Mn by 2020.

Biological drugs are typically derived from living cells and are used in the prevention and treatment of various diseases such as cancer, blood disorders, auto-immune diseases, and other medical disorders. Biological drugs have more complex structures compared to that of conventional drugs.

Globally, the biological drugs market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population. In addition, health and awareness initiatives by various government associations are also supporting the growth of the biological drugs market. However, high costs of biological drugs and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs impede the growth of the biological drugs market. Moreover, risks of adverse effects associated with biologic injectable drugs also inhibit the growth of the market.

North America dominates the global biological drugs market. This is due to increasing use of biological drugs in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases in the region. In addition, several clinics in the region are focusing on biological drugs for the treatment of various diseases.

The biological drugs market in Europe is growing due to increasing aging population in the region. For instance, according to a UN report, elderly people accounted for 23.2% of the total population in Germany in 2000, and the number is expected to reach 33.2% by 2025. Aging can lead to certain disorders such as age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma, which require effective biological drugs for their treatment.

Low manufacturing costs in Asia are attracting biopharmaceutical companies to invest in the region, supporting the growth of the biological drugs market. Moreover, governments of some Asian countries are also supporting the growth of the biological drugs market by providing funds to life sciences research institutes and biotech companies for the construction of R&D and manufacturing facilities.

Some of the major players in the biological drugs market:

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories.

Novartis AG.

Eli Lilly and Company.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Biogen Idec.

Other

The global biological drugs market is segmented as follows:

By therapeutic protein

Enbrel

Lantus

Neulasta

Avonex

NovoLog

Rebif

Humalog

Aranesp

Epogen

Levemir

Victoza

Betaseron

Neupogen

Eylea

By monoclonal antibody (mAb)

Humira

Remicade

Rituxan

Avastin

Herceptin

Lucentis

By vaccine

Prenvar 13

Gardasil

Fluzone

Varivax

Cervarix

By geography