Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Revolutionary Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics | Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd., BioBag International A.S.March 13, 2020
Growth forecast on “ Biodegradable Mulch Films Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Plants), by Type ( Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.
Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Biodegradable Mulch Films market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Biodegradable Mulch Films market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Biodegradable Mulch Films market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd., BioBag International A.S., AEP Industries Inc., RKW SE, BASF, Armando Alvarez, Novamont, British Polythene Industries PLC., Ab Rani PlastOy.
This report researches the worldwide Biodegradable Mulch Films market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Biodegradable Mulch Films breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Biodegradable mulch film is a mulching technique wherein waste from use of biodegradable mulching materials is transformed into carbon dioxide, methane, water, or biomass at the end of their shelf life, thereby benefiting the agricultural soil. Biodegradable mulch materials are obtained from plants and animals; thus, these have a lower environmental impact than use of inorganic mulching technique.
Asia Pacific dominated the global biodegradable mulch films market and accounted for 66% of the total demand in 2017. China was the leading biofilms consumer in 2017 owing to growing industrialization and urbanizationthat has led to higher living standards and rise in demand for food products. Growing food demand in the country may be attributed to the high market growth.
Global Biodegradable Mulch Films market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biodegradable Mulch Films.
Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Biodegradable Mulch Films market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Biodegradable Mulch Films pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.
Market Segmentation:
Key Players:
Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd., BioBag International A.S., AEP Industries Inc., RKW SE, BASF, Armando Alvarez, Novamont, British Polythene Industries PLC., Ab Rani PlastOy
Segment by Types:
Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Others
Segment by Applications:
Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Plants
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Biodegradable Mulch Films markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
✒ Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market in 2026?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market?
Research Methodology
✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown
✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table of Contents
Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)
1.4.3 Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)
1.4.4 Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
1.4.5 Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Fruits & Vegetables
1.5.3 Grains & Oilseeds
1.5.4 Flowers & Plants
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production
2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Biodegradable Mulch Films Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Biodegradable Mulch Films Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Production by Regions
4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Biodegradable Mulch Films Production
4.2.2 United States Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Biodegradable Mulch Films Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Production
4.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Biodegradable Mulch Films Production
4.4.2 China Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Biodegradable Mulch Films Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Films Production
4.5.2 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Biodegradable Mulch Films Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue by Type
6.3 Biodegradable Mulch Films Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.
8.1.1 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd. Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.1.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd.
8.2.1 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd. Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.2.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 BioBag International A.S.
8.3.1 BioBag International A.S. Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.3.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 AEP Industries Inc.
8.4.1 AEP Industries Inc. Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.4.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 RKW SE
8.5.1 RKW SE Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.5.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 BASF
8.6.1 BASF Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.6.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Armando Alvarez
8.7.1 Armando Alvarez Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.7.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Novamont
8.8.1 Novamont Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.8.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 British Polythene Industries PLC.
8.9.1 British Polythene Industries PLC. Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.9.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Ab Rani PlastOy
8.10.1 Ab Rani PlastOy Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Mulch Films
8.10.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Biodegradable Mulch Films Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Films Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Biodegradable Mulch Films Upstream Market
11.1.1 Biodegradable Mulch Films Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Biodegradable Mulch Films Raw Material
11.1.3 Biodegradable Mulch Films Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Distributors
11.5 Biodegradable Mulch Films Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
