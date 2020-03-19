Biodegradable Diapers Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Biodegradable Diapers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020-2025. Biodegradable diapers are absorbent items manufactured using environment-friendly raw materials and are worn by adults and babies to urinate and defecate without going to the washroom. Cotton, bamboo and cornstarch are the most common natural products used in the production of these diapers. Innovative solutions such as latex-based, non-chlorine and dye-free material are used in place of plastic to offer high absorption and minimize toxic emissions into water and landfills.

Global Biodegradable Diapers Market Trends:

The global market is driven by a significant increase in birth rate, along with the rising environmental consciousness across the globe. Consumers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly alternatives made using hybrid paper that can be flushed as well as buried into the ground. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of diapers among adults and hospitalized patients is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, such as rising disposable incomes, growing awareness for personal hygiene and favorable government policies, are projected to drive the market further.

Biodegradable Diapers Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Raw Material

Cotton/ Wood pulp

Bamboo

Starch

Others

Market Breakup by End-User

Babies

Adults

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

