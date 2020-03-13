Bio Solvents Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026 | BASF SE, BioAmber Inc, Huntsman Corporation

“

Bio Solvents Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), by Type ( Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Glycols & Diols, Lactate Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Bio Solvents Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Bio Solvents market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bio Solvents Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bio Solvents market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Bio Solvents market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: BASF SE, BioAmber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co, The Dow Chemical Company, Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Florida Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, Galactic, Gevo, Pinova Holdings INC, Myriant, LyondellBasell, Solvay, Akzo Nobel .

This report researches the worldwide Bio Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio Solvents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bio solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or biosolvents derived from biomass, such as plants, trees or animals (the biomass can have undergone physical, chemical or biological treatment).

North America is a major bio solvents consumer and accounted for over one-third of total market volume in 2013. The regional is characterized by high level of awareness regarding health and environmental effects of conventional solvents coupled with stringent environmental regulations. Increasing construction spending by the U.S. government to improve public infrastructure in the region is expected to drive paints & coatings demand which in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market over the forecast period. Recovery of U.S. automotive industry after a slump due economic recession is also expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market. Asia Pacific is touted to register significant growth rate on account of growing construction and automotive industries. Rapid industrialization in emerging markets of China and India are expected to drive adhesives and sealants demand. This trend coupled with growing concerns regarding degradability of conventional solvents is expected to drive further the Asia Pacific market growth.

Global Bio Solvents market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio Solvents.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Bio Solvents market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Bio Solvents pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

BASF SE, BioAmber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co, The Dow Chemical Company, Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Florida Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, Galactic, Gevo, Pinova Holdings INC, Myriant, LyondellBasell, Solvay, Akzo Nobel

Segment by Types:

Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Glycols & Diols, Lactate Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate

Segment by Applications:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Bio Solvents markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

