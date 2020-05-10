Bio Pesticides Market by 2026 Opportunities, Threats, Business Overview, Competitive Study, Growth Trend BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience, Bioworks

“

Bio Pesticides Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Bio Pesticides market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bio Pesticides Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bio Pesticides market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Bio Pesticides Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience, Bioworks, Certis, Dupont, Isagro, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bioinnovations, Monsanto, Novozyme Biologicals, Valent Biosciences, Pest Control India, International Panaacea, T Stanes, Biotech International, Hercon Environmental, Mycogen Seeds, Natural Forces, Natural Industries, Verdera Oy, Westbridge Agricultural Products, Prophyta Biologischer Pflanzenschutz, Rincon-Vitova Insectaries, Russell IPM, PJ Margo, Exosect, Gowan, Greeneem, Growth Products, Hebei Veyong Biochemical . Conceptual analysis of the Bio Pesticides Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Bio Pesticides market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Bio Pesticides industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Bio Pesticides market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Bio Pesticides market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Bio Pesticides market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Bio Pesticides market:

Key players:

BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience, Bioworks, Certis, Dupont, Isagro, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bioinnovations, Monsanto, Novozyme Biologicals, Valent Biosciences, Pest Control India, International Panaacea, T Stanes, Biotech International, Hercon Environmental, Mycogen Seeds, Natural Forces, Natural Industries, Verdera Oy, Westbridge Agricultural Products, Prophyta Biologischer Pflanzenschutz, Rincon-Vitova Insectaries, Russell IPM, PJ Margo, Exosect, Gowan, Greeneem, Growth Products, Hebei Veyong Biochemical

By the product type:

Liquid-Based Form

Water Dispersible Granules

Powder Form

Other

By the end users/application:

Grains & Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamental Grass

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bio Pesticides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio Pesticides

1.2 Bio Pesticides Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio Pesticides Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liquid-Based Form

1.2.3 Water Dispersible Granules

1.2.4 Powder Form

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Bio Pesticides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio Pesticides Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Grains & Cereals

1.3.3 Oil Seeds

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Turf & Ornamental Grass

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Bio Pesticides Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Bio Pesticides Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Bio Pesticides Market Size

1.4.1 Global Bio Pesticides Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Bio Pesticides Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bio Pesticides Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio Pesticides Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bio Pesticides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bio Pesticides Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio Pesticides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bio Pesticides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio Pesticides Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bio Pesticides Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bio Pesticides Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bio Pesticides Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bio Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bio Pesticides Production

3.4.1 North America Bio Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bio Pesticides Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bio Pesticides Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bio Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bio Pesticides Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bio Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bio Pesticides Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bio Pesticides Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bio Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bio Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bio Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bio Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bio Pesticides Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Bio Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Bio Pesticides Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Bio Pesticides Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Bio Pesticides Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Bio Pesticides Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Bio Pesticides Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio Pesticides Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bayer Cropscience

7.2.1 Bayer Cropscience Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bayer Cropscience Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bioworks

7.3.1 Bioworks Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bioworks Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Certis

7.4.1 Certis Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Certis Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dupont

7.5.1 Dupont Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dupont Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Isagro

7.6.1 Isagro Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Isagro Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Koppert Biological Systems

7.7.1 Koppert Biological Systems Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Koppert Biological Systems Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Marrone Bioinnovations

7.8.1 Marrone Bioinnovations Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Marrone Bioinnovations Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Monsanto

7.9.1 Monsanto Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Monsanto Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Novozyme Biologicals

7.10.1 Novozyme Biologicals Bio Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bio Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Novozyme Biologicals Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Valent Biosciences

7.12 Pest Control India

7.13 International Panaacea

7.14 T Stanes

7.15 Biotech International

7.16 Hercon Environmental

7.17 Mycogen Seeds

7.18 Natural Forces

7.19 Natural Industries

7.20 Verdera Oy

7.21 Westbridge Agricultural Products

7.22 Prophyta Biologischer Pflanzenschutz

7.23 Rincon-Vitova Insectaries

7.24 Russell IPM

7.25 PJ Margo

7.26 Exosect

7.27 Gowan

7.28 Greeneem

7.29 Growth Products

7.30 Hebei Veyong Biochemical

8 Bio Pesticides Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bio Pesticides Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio Pesticides

8.4 Bio Pesticides Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Bio Pesticides Distributors List

9.3 Bio Pesticides Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Bio Pesticides Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Bio Pesticides Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Bio Pesticides Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Bio Pesticides Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Bio Pesticides Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Bio Pesticides Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Bio Pesticides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Bio Pesticides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Bio Pesticides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Bio Pesticides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Bio Pesticides Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Bio Pesticides Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

