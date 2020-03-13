Bio-butanol Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? | Gevo, Cobalt, Green Biologics

“

Bio-butanol Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Biofuel, Industrial Solvent, Others), by Type ( Bio-Based N-butanol, Bio-Based Isobutanol, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Bio-butanol Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Bio-butanol market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bio-butanol Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bio-butanol market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Bio-butanol market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Gevo, Cobalt, Green Biologics, Butamax .

This report researches the worldwide Bio-butanol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio-butanol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bio-based butanol or biobutanol is a butanol that is produced from biomass feedstocks (like corn, cassava, molasses, sugar beet and sugar cane etc). Butanol is a 4-carbon alcohol that is currently used as an industrial solvent in many wood finishing products. Biobutanol can be utilized in internal combustion engines as both a gasoline additive and or a fuel blend with gasoline. Since biobutanol is more chemically similar to gasoline than ethanol, it can be integrated into regular internal combustion engines easier than ethanol.

Asia Pacific bio-butanol market accounted for over 40% of the global demand in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next seven years owing to the robust manufacturing base and government support for research and development.

Global Bio-butanol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-butanol.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Bio-butanol market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Bio-butanol pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Gevo, Cobalt, Green Biologics, Butamax

Segment by Types:

Bio-Based N-butanol, Bio-Based Isobutanol, Others

Segment by Applications:

Biofuel, Industrial Solvent, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Bio-butanol markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Bio-butanol market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Bio-butanol market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Bio-butanol market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Bio-butanol market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Bio-butanol market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Bio-butanol Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-butanol Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-butanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bio-Based N-butanol

1.4.3 Bio-Based Isobutanol

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-butanol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Biofuel

1.5.3 Industrial Solvent

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-butanol Production

2.1.1 Global Bio-butanol Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bio-butanol Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bio-butanol Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bio-butanol Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bio-butanol Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bio-butanol Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio-butanol Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio-butanol Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bio-butanol Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-butanol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio-butanol Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Bio-butanol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Bio-butanol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bio-butanol Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bio-butanol Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bio-butanol Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bio-butanol Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Bio-butanol Production

4.2.2 United States Bio-butanol Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Bio-butanol Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-butanol Production

4.3.2 Europe Bio-butanol Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bio-butanol Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bio-butanol Production

4.4.2 China Bio-butanol Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bio-butanol Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bio-butanol Production

4.5.2 Japan Bio-butanol Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bio-butanol Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Bio-butanol Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Bio-butanol Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bio-butanol Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Bio-butanol Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bio-butanol Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bio-butanol Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bio-butanol Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bio-butanol Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-butanol Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-butanol Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bio-butanol Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bio-butanol Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-butanol Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-butanol Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bio-butanol Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Bio-butanol Revenue by Type

6.3 Bio-butanol Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bio-butanol Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Bio-butanol Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bio-butanol Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Gevo

8.1.1 Gevo Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-butanol

8.1.4 Bio-butanol Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Cobalt

8.2.1 Cobalt Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-butanol

8.2.4 Bio-butanol Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Green Biologics

8.3.1 Green Biologics Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-butanol

8.3.4 Bio-butanol Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Butamax

8.4.1 Butamax Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-butanol

8.4.4 Bio-butanol Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Bio-butanol Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Bio-butanol Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Bio-butanol Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Bio-butanol Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Bio-butanol Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Bio-butanol Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Bio-butanol Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Bio-butanol Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Bio-butanol Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Bio-butanol Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Bio-butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Bio-butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Bio-butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Bio-butanol Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Bio-butanol Upstream Market

11.1.1 Bio-butanol Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Bio-butanol Raw Material

11.1.3 Bio-butanol Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Bio-butanol Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Bio-butanol Distributors

11.5 Bio-butanol Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

