Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market 2020 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | Pflanzenchemie AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., DuraSoy One Paint

Growth forecast on “ Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Paints & Coatings, Industrial & Domestic Cleaning, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceutical, Others), by Type ( Zero VOC, Low VOC, VOC Absorbing, Natural Paints), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Pflanzenchemie AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., DuraSoy One Paint, The Freshaire Choice, Mythic Paint, BASF SE, Cargill, Bioshield .

This report researches the worldwide Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Volatile organic compounds or VOCs are referred to as substances or materials such as formaldehyde which are basically employed in paints in order to enable them to dry easily and quickly. These are considered to be extremely toxic for humans and the release of high levels of volatile organic fumes from VOC paints are also harmful for the environment.

Regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are projected to witness brisk growth over the forecast period. Growing population and increasing disposable income have resulted in rapid urbanization in the developing regions. Such a shift in trend is expected to complement the regional market over the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are projected to lead their respective regional markets over the next seven years.

Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-based and Low VOC Paints.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Bio-based and Low VOC Paints pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Pflanzenchemie AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., DuraSoy One Paint, The Freshaire Choice, Mythic Paint, BASF SE, Cargill, Bioshield

Segment by Types:

Zero VOC, Low VOC, VOC Absorbing, Natural Paints

Segment by Applications:

Paints & Coatings, Industrial & Domestic Cleaning, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceutical, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Bio-based and Low VOC Paints markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Zero VOC

1.4.3 Low VOC

1.4.4 VOC Absorbing

1.4.5 Natural Paints

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paints & Coatings

1.5.3 Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

1.5.4 Printing Inks

1.5.5 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.6 Pharmaceutical

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production

2.1.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production

4.2.2 United States Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production

4.3.2 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production

4.4.2 China Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production

4.5.2 Japan Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Type

6.3 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Pflanzenchemie AG

8.1.1 Pflanzenchemie AG Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.1.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Benjamin Moore & Co.

8.2.1 Benjamin Moore & Co. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.2.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 DuraSoy One Paint

8.3.1 DuraSoy One Paint Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.3.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 The Freshaire Choice

8.4.1 The Freshaire Choice Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.4.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Mythic Paint

8.5.1 Mythic Paint Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.5.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 BASF SE

8.6.1 BASF SE Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.6.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Cargill

8.7.1 Cargill Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.7.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Bioshield

8.8.1 Bioshield Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints

8.8.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Upstream Market

11.1.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Raw Material

11.1.3 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Distributors

11.5 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

