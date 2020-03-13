Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players Verdezyne, DSM, BioAmeber

“

Growth forecast on “ Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Paints and Coatings, Low-temperature Lubricants, Plastic Additives, Polyurethane Resins, Food Additives, Other Synthetic Fibers), by Type ( Food Grade, Industrial Grade), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Bio-Based Adipic Acid Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Bio-Based Adipic Acid market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bio-Based Adipic Acid market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Bio-Based Adipic Acid market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Verdezyne, DSM, BioAmeber, Ameris, Aemethis, Genomatica, Rennovia .

This report researches the worldwide Bio-Based Adipic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Adipic acid is the most widely used dicarboxylic acid from the industrial perspective. Adipic acid is mainly used for the production of nylon which finds its application in composite materials which are used in manufacturing automobile components.

High investment and R&D costs associated with the production of bio-based adipic acid are expected to pose challenges to the market participants. The global market is still in initial stages with adipic acid manufacturers such as DSM, Genomatica and Bio-Amber shifting their capabilities towards the production of its bio-based alternative.

Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-Based Adipic Acid.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Bio-Based Adipic Acid market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Bio-Based Adipic Acid pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Verdezyne, DSM, BioAmeber, Ameris, Aemethis, Genomatica, Rennovia

Segment by Types:

Food Grade, Industrial Grade

Segment by Applications:

Paints and Coatings, Low-temperature Lubricants, Plastic Additives, Polyurethane Resins, Food Additives, Other Synthetic Fibers

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Bio-Based Adipic Acid markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paints and Coatings

1.5.3 Low-temperature Lubricants

1.5.4 Plastic Additives

1.5.5 Polyurethane Resins

1.5.6 Food Additives

1.5.7 Other Synthetic Fibers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production

2.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bio-Based Adipic Acid Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production

4.2.2 United States Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Bio-Based Adipic Acid Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production

4.3.2 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production

4.4.2 China Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bio-Based Adipic Acid Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production

4.5.2 Japan Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bio-Based Adipic Acid Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Type

6.3 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Verdezyne

8.1.1 Verdezyne Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

8.1.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 DSM

8.2.1 DSM Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

8.2.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BioAmeber

8.3.1 BioAmeber Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

8.3.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Ameris

8.4.1 Ameris Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

8.4.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Aemethis

8.5.1 Aemethis Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

8.5.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Genomatica

8.6.1 Genomatica Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

8.6.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Rennovia

8.7.1 Rennovia Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

8.7.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Bio-Based Adipic Acid Upstream Market

11.1.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Bio-Based Adipic Acid Raw Material

11.1.3 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Distributors

11.5 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”