BIGGEST INNOVATION IN B2C E-COMMERCE MARKET TO GARNER ASTOUNDING CAGR OF 11.7% BY 2026 INCLUDING TOP KEY PLAYERS- AMAZON.COM, INC., JD.COM, MACYS.COM, WALMART STORES, INC., ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

The global B2C e-commerce market is anticipated to reach USD 7,724.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%.

B2C e-commerce refers to the online platform for providing services and products to the consumer directly from the business owners. At present, e-commerce is common, owing to its wide range in households globally. Digital revolution has helped the B2C services to become an intrinsic part of everyday lives of people globally. In addition, increase in shipping and distribution organizations has propelled the global B2C e-commerce market. In the last decade, the global B2C e-commerce market has outperformed local manufacturers, which would lead to the growth of the market.

Some of the important players of B2C E-Commerce Market from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Amazon.com, Inc., JD.com, macys.com, Walmart Stores, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Apple Inc., priceline.com LLC., eBay Inc., Rakuten, Inc., and Otto Group.

B2C E-Commerce Market report highlights:

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics

Competitive landscape

Identification of trends governing the market growth

Encapsulation of new approaches, patterns for boosting the performance of the companies

This surveyed report is collated by conducting both primary as well as secondary research. The data comprised in the Global B2C E-Commerce Market report has been consulted by top industry leaders and the topmost sectors of the market have been underlined. Based on the regional segmentation, the market has been categorized into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. These sectors have been offered by giving numbers on their projected state by the end of the prognosis. The data helps the imminent and upcoming players to measure the investment scope within the sectors and sub-sectors of the market.

B2C E-Commerce Market, By Type

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

B2C E-Commerce Market, By Application

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery

Consumer Electronics

Clothing & Footwear

Home D?cor

Industrial & Science

Sports & Leisure

Travel & Tourism

The statistics provide an overview of the specific role of these companies in the evolution of this B2C E-Commerce market. It gives sufficient data to determine the appropriate approach to the current and approaching proceedings in the market. The report provides vital information regarding the dominant key players in the market that aids the reader in the study of the various techniques and processes responsible for their success. It offers its readers the ongoing and forthcoming trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the industry. It also throws light on the persistent factors in the market as they play a significant role in building the foundation of a business strategy.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of B2C E-Commerce Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

