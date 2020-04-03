Big Data And Data Analytics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Big Data Market is booming

The “Big Data & Data Analytics, National Security & Law Enforcement: Global Market 2017-2022” report forecasts that this industry’s revenues will grow at a 2015-2022 CAGR of 17.5%, reaching $11 Billion by 2022. The use of big data and data analytics by Homeland Security, Defense, Public Safety organizations and intelligence agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected. This is creating new opportunities, not only for data collection and storage, but also for intelligence processing, exploitation, dissemination, and analysis. Big data and data analytics technologies can increase the investigative capabilities of intelligence organizations in many relevant aspects, including: war on crime & terror, defense from cyber-attacks, public safety analytics, disaster and mass incident management, and development of predictive capabilities. All fields of Intelligence benefit from big data growth including Osint Market, Sigint Market, Cyber defense activities, financial investigations

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073277

We forecast that the big data and data analytics in National Security and Law Enforcement market in Asia Pacific and Europe to grow rapidly, with CAGR in the low 20s, especially due to the Chinese and Western European markets.

The global big data Market in Homeland Security and Public Safety market are boosted by the following drivers:

The increased use of smartphones, wearables, and other smart connected devices (cars, machines, IoT, etc.), which will continue to create enormous amounts of information that Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations can use to their advantage, mostly in Sigint (signal intelligence) related activities.

Technological advancements in data collection, storage, analytics, and visualization, which will allow organizations to increase the amount of data they generate, as well as to produce more actionable intelligence to support real-time decision making.

Increased investment in data analysis and visualization capabilities by Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations, which act as a major catalyst for the implementation of big data and data analytics solutions.

The adoption of cloud technology by governmental agencies, which will also act as a stimulus towards analytics implementation. Given that most organizations do not have the in-house infrastructure to support big data analytics, several of them must turn to cloud solutions, which will make the use of data analytics easier.

The cost of data storage, which continues to decrease and encourage a move to the cloud.

The growing generation of data-aware and data professionals – HLS data scientists.

The rise of state-of-the-art attack technologies (e.g., cyber-warfare, encrypted communication, cyber-crime, chemical warfare agents, and GPS jammers) as well as other advanced techniques employed by terror organizations (such as, ISIS and state-sponsored terror groups) and other 21st century criminals, which make it harder for Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations to track them down. Big data and data analytics is one of the preferred ways to deal with this new reality.

Direct threats to country-level national security and public safety are on the rise and have evolved from large-scale nation-to-nation conflicts to more pinpointed and contained ones. These threats, such as terrorism, natural disasters, organized crime, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and cybercrime have changed the way nations are dealing with national security issues.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Correctional Facilities Security Market

OSINT Market

Explosives Trace Detection Market

Europe Homeland Security, Immigration Enforcement And Public Safety Market

Cybersecurity Market

Spain Public Safety And Homeland Security Market

The new security threats and risks to national safety will force Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations to adopt technologies that are better equipped to deal with advanced operations. These Intelligence systems generate massive amounts of data and may increase the big data market and data analytics market in Homeland Security and Public Safety.

Big Data & Data Analytics, Homeland Security & Public Safety: Global Market 2017-2022

Homeland Security & Public Safety Main Data Sources for Intelligence

A growing number of countries increase monitoring of citizen activities claiming enforcement of public order. Countries such as Russia, Turkey and China are expected to increase investments in big data gathering and intelligence gathering for internal security on vast amount of people. While civil liberties are under threat, Intelligence organizations budgets are on the rise not only in these countries, but also in other countries that were perceived as more liberal and face internal terror threats.

This market report, covering Homeland Security big data and data analytics, is a valuable resource for executives interested in Big Data Intelligence markets. It has been explicitly customized for potential investors, big data companies, Intelligence agencies as well as security and government decision makers, to enable them to benchmark business plans, as well as identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends, and risks.

Questions answered in this market report include:

What will be the big data market size in Homeland Security and Public Safety in 2017-2022? What will the relevant trends be during that time?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

Which countries are expected to invest most in big data and data analytics capabilities within Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations?

Which distinctive data sources will be used by Homeland Security and Public Safety agencies and which technologies will be needed in order to exploit them?

Which market sectors are estimated to make greater use of Homeland Security big data and data analytics capabilities?

What are the big data and data analytics in Homeland Security and Public Safety market drivers and inhibitors?

The market analysis examines big data and data analytics spending in the Homeland Security and Public Safety market in terms of 5 key independent aspects: vertical markets, countries, technologies, technology subtypes, and data sources. Each aspect is analyzed thoroughly to better understand the market and the business opportunities it holds. These aspects and the corresponding analysis include:

19 national markets

9 vertical markets

3 technology markets

6 technology submarkets

9 distinctive data source markets

Big Data & Data Analytics, Homeland Security & Public Safety: Global Market 2017-2022

Big Data and Data Analytics in Homeland Security and Public Safety Market Organogram

The homeland security big data market forecast report presents in 450 pages, 85 tables and 205 figures, analysis of 19 national, 9 vertical, 9 technological markets and 9 distinctive data sources. The report presents for each submarket 2015 data, 2016 estimate and projects the 2017-2022 big data market forecast and technologies.

Market data is analyzed via 5 key independent perspectives:

With a highly-fragmented market, we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 5 orthogonal market segments:

By 19 National Big Data Markets:

USA

Canada

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Australia

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

GCC

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

By 9 Vertical Markets:

Government Intelligence Agencies

Law Enforcement and 1st Responders such as police intelligence

Defense/Military Intelligence

Financial Services Industry & Fraud Detection

Big Data Analytics in Cyber Security

Border Control & Customs

Mass Transportation (Air, Sea & Land)

Intelligence Fusion Centers

Critical Infrastructure Security

By 3 Technological Markets:

Big Data Hardware

Big Data Software

Big Data Services

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073277

By 6 Technological submarkets:

Storage & Communications Equipment

Data Warehouses & Data Management

Analytics and Visualization Applications

Compute

SQL & NoSQL

Professional Services

By 9 Distinctive Data Sources:

Communications – Sigint (including GPS) – Big Data in Signal Intelligence market

Video

Cyber Security Related Data

OSINT Market – Open Source Intelligence (Social Media and Web)

Government DBs

Financial- Financial Intelligence

Geospatial

Customs/Border Sources

Vehicle Data – (Car Intelligence – Carint)

The Big Data in HLS Market report presents leading companies operating in the market by technology (profiles, products and contact information):

Storage and Data Warehouse – Teradata, Oracle, Microsoft, Dell, Cisco Systems, Hadoop Systems

Compute Amazon Web Services, Google Compute Engine

SQL and NoSQL – SAP, Redis Labs, MongoDB

Data Analytics – Palantir Intelligence, Splunk, IBM Watson Analytics, HP Enterprise, SAS, Hitachi Data Systems, BAE Systems, Actian, Raytheon

Data Visualization – Tableau Software, TIBCO Software, QlikView, MicroStrategy

Professional Services – Accenture, PwC, Deloitte

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609