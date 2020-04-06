Bicycles Market To Observe A CAGR Growth Of 4.5% During 2020-2027|Industry Crucial Players- Accell Group N.V., Dorel Industries, Inc.

Research Nester released a report titled “Global Bicycles Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global bicycles market in terms of market segmentation by product type, demography, end user, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global bicycles market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to growing health and fitness related awareness among individuals which are encouraging the adoption of bicycles as an alternative environmental friendly alternative.

The increase in emission of harmful pollutants such as carbon-monoxide and other pollutants has led to an alarming increase in illnesses among individuals such as cancer and other respiratory and cardiovascular diseases affecting human lives. The usage of trucks have led to emission of carbon-monoxide and other pollutants. Respiratory and cardiac diseases, including cancer are some of the common illnesses that are on the rise, owing to high levels of pollution taking place in urban areas. Moreover, traffic congestion due to the growing number of vehicles entering the market have led to higher consumption of fuel that has caused increasing expenditure for individuals coupled with poisonous gases being emitted in the air. All these factors have encouraged the individuals to adopt environment friendly vehicles such as bicycles for covering short distances without causing any pollution which is helping them to stay fit and healthy owing to physical exertion through bicycle movements.

However, the use of bicycles suffer from some limitations such as the time taken to travel unlike fuel based vehicles that can travel faster, inability to travel smoothly in extreme weather conditions especially during excessive heat and monsoon periods. Moreover, they are not suited for long distance travel on a regular basis and they are unsafe and can be easily stolen as compared to four wheeler vehicles due to their light weight.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2009

The global bicycles market is segmented into product type, demography, end user and distribution channel, out of which the men segment falling under demography segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, owing to growing number of men preferring use of bicycles for short distance travel, as it is simple to use, free from noise pollution and helps in saving costs for individuals. Additionally, introduction of bike sharing system has helped the individuals to adopt bicycles for covering short distance travel, owing to growing number of smartphone users who can unlock the bicycle using their app and ride on these bicycles for their short distance travel and cheaper mode of transport available to individuals, as compared to traditional fuel based vehicles.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global bicycles market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Accell Group N.V. (AMS: ACCEL), Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSE: DII.B), Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TPE: 9921), Merida Industry Co. Ltd. (TPE: 9914), Trek Bicycle Corporation, Derby Cycle AG, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. (NSE: ATLASCYCLE), Avon Cycles Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. (NSE: TIINDIA) and Zhonglu Co. Ltd. (SHA: 600818). The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global bicycles market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Our Recently Published Report On Market Watch @

Bicycles Market To Observe A CAGR Growth Of 4.5% During 2020-2027

Automotive Bearings Market

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market to Expand With Better Operational Capabilities And Safety Benefits By CAGR Of 7%

Pediatric Scoliosis Treatment Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2018-2027

Cloud-Computing In Healthcare Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 16% On Account Of Rising Healthcare Expenditure By 2027

Juice Pack Access Market Emerging Growth Comprehensive Market Study Innovative Business Growth Outlook Forecasting By 2027

Eye Tracking Market to Grow with Increasing Technological Advancements by CAGR of 27%

Fly Ash Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.02% by 2025