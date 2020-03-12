Bicomponent Fiber Market Highlights On Future Development 2028



Global Bicomponent Fiber Market: Overview

The global biocomponent fiber market has grown steadily over the years, due to the convenience it provides in maintaining personal hygiene. Biocomponent fiber is described as extruding two polymers from the identical spinneret, with both the polymers contained in the same filament.

Previously, a complex and expensive spin packs were involved in the development of biocomponent fiber. The techniques used back then were technically unsatisfactory. Later in 80s, biocomponent fiber was produced with the help of thin flat plates with grooves and holes to channelize the polymers. Such process is considered effective in terms of flexibility and cost-efficiency. However, with the rapid introduction of biocomponent fibers, a drastic growth is noticeable, especially in the textile industry. Such factor is majorly driving the global biocomponent fiber market.

From the perspective of structures, the global biocomponent fiber market is segmented into side-by-side, sheath/core, and islands-in-the-sea. Among them, the sheath/core segment is expected to register the highest share in the market on account of the evenly distribution of low-melting temperature polymer at the point of sheath and high-temperature polymer at the core. However, the global biocomponent fiber market has witnessed a steady growth due to the increased demand for personal hygiene worldwide.

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market: Notable Developments

A few recent developments contouring the shape of the global biocomponent fiber market in a big way include:

Several players in the global biocomponent fiber market is concentrating on developing products with improved bulkiness, softness, and fluid management in order to provide extra comfort to the users.

Launching of Circular Knitting, which is exclusively made up of biocomponent fiber, is in the limelight among several others textile fabrics since it acts as an effective solution for producing textile fabrics.

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market: Key Growth Drivers

Some of the prominent key drivers that accelerating the growth of the global biocomponent fiber market in a positive way include:

Rising Awareness about Maintaining Personal Hygiene Fosters Market’s Growth

The rapid use of manmade fibers in the form of biocomponent fiber has significantly raised in variable applications. Growing demand for several effective personal hygiene products among consumers has been a crucial factor throughput responsible for the consistent growth of the global biocomponent fiber market. Rising demand for certain personal hygiene products such as pads, incontinence briefs, and baby diapers is further fueling growth in the global biocomponent fiber market.

Biocomponent fibers are extensively used in several personal hygiene products, owing to its excellent properties such as outstanding insulation, permeability, antibiotic protection, water transmission, and anti-odor characteristics. Besides this, numerous microeconomic factors such as rising household income and burgeoning aging population worldwide are also contributing demand in the global biocomponent fiber market.

Growing Need for Automation in Textile Machinery Fillips Market

The rapid deployment of automated textile machinery in the textile industry helps in enabling lean manufacturing processes through escalating the flow rate of fabrics. Consequently, it aids in expediting and improving the quality as well as cost-competitiveness of the development process related to the textile industry. Such factors are also providing impetus to the growth of the global biocomponent fiber market.

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, APAC is expected to dominate over other regions as the region has witnessed the rapid establishment of textile industry. Along with this, the widespread adoption of a wide range of feminine care products as well as baby diapers in countries such as India, China, Japan is the major reason fueling growth of the biocomponent fiber market in this region.

