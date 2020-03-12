Best Market Research on Vacuum Coating Equipment Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Vacuum Coating Equipment Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Vacuum Coating Equipment Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Vacuum Coating Equipment Market size was over USD 23 billion in 2015 with gains at over 8% between 2016 and 2024.

Europe

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

Vacuum Coating Equipment Market, by product, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Global vacuum coating equipment market is majorly driven by escalating automobile production, and electronics industry. Also, the technology has witnessed considerable growth in recent years owing to its application in power generation industry such as solar energy. It is used to coat solar panels with thin uniform black layer to attract maximum solar rays possible. These multiple and diverse application sectors offer a healthy growth to global market.

Vacuum coating technology is substantially used in microelectronics application. This process is gradually replacing traditional methods such as electroplating, and painting. Especially PVD coating has come up as an alternative to chrome plating. Thus, increasing adoption and awareness regarding this technology is likely to bolster vacuum coating equipment market during the forecast period.

Vacuum coated product meet the functional requirements of durability and scratch resistant along with better aesthetic appearance. Additionally, PVD coating overcomes the limitations of electroplating and painting such as surface imperfection and non-uniformity. Moreover, chromium plating is limited to ABS materials and is ban in most of the regions because of carcinogenic nature of chromium. Benefits of this technology over traditional coating methods will boost vacuum coating equipment market in near future.

Vacuum Coating Equipment Market, By Product

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment is anticipated to grow at considerable CAGR of 9.0% in global vacuum coating equipment market between 2016 and 2024. Physical vapor deposition equipment require semi-skilled operators for its handling. Moreover, it has a low initial cost as compared to chemical vapor deposition equipment. Physical vapor deposition equipment can handle complex products of varied shapes and sizes for coating.

Magnetron sputtering is the most attractive product segment and is an advanced version of physical vapor deposition equipment. Though its market size is considerably lower than other two major vacuum coating equipment, but it is anticipated to witness gains of 9.0% between 2016 and 2024 in vacuum coating equipment market.

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment involves chemicals in its operations and has a high initial set up cost as compared to all other vacuum coating equipment. Chemical vapor deposition gives a uniform coating layer on the products. CVD equipment are available in different specifications to handle various shape and size of products. Upsurge in automobile industry has necessitated excellent coated metal framework, that can be provided by chemical vapor deposition method. Growing application fields of chemical vapor deposition equipment is expected to augment market.

Vacuum Coating Equipment Market, By Application

Key physical vapor deposition applications are microelectronics, storage, and solar panels. These applications are expected to witness a moderate market growth in the forecast period. Microelectronics is an upcoming field that has seen noteworthy rise in last few years. Storage application has grown considerably owing to rapid industrialization in emerging economies. Government friendly policies are encouraging the setup of solar power plants in developing economies such as India and China.

Prospering electrical & electronics industry in todays era offers a promising growth of metallizing for microelectronic circuits and chip carriers in magnetron sputtering application. Magnets are deployed in speakers, steel industry, and other industrial applications. Large number of products require a corrosion resistant surface to maintain its durability and strength. Industrial households need gas sensing devices for their safety and hygiene. These magnetron sputtering applications are set to fuel the vacuum coating equipment market during the forecast period.

Chemical vapor deposition applications offers a robust growth to overall vacuum coating equipment market that includes polymerization, gas sensing, integrated circuits and metal-organic frameworks. Technological advancements have led to increased adoption of integrated circuits and photovoltaic devices in electronics market. Thriving automobile industry has boosted demand for aesthetically sound metal frameworks. Polymerization sector has developed considerably in last few years. All these factors augment the growth of chemical vapor deposition application market in the forecast period.

Vacuum Coating Equipment Market, By Region

North America is likely to witness a healthy share in the vacuum coating equipment market. The U.S. had been the biggest investor in renewable energy production, contributing 41% in the global share, 2015. Thus, the demand for solar applications in the region will be growing in the coming years, portraying bright prospects for market in the forecast timeframe.

Latin America is one of the largest producers of commodities in the world. In 2015, it produced 40% of copper and 15% of iron ore, as a proportion of total global production. There is a broader scope for the rise in demand for applications such as metallizing for microelectronic circuits and chip carriers and metal-organic frameworks in the region, contributing to vacuum coating equipment market growth.

As of 2015, MEA had a share of 2.3% in the vacuum coating equipment industry. In the recent years, African economies are creating favorable investment climate for manufacturing companies and global investors. The rate of return on foreign investment is higher in Africa than in any other developing regions. The GCC is expected to record deficits in over the coming years but will gain the market eventually, as the leaders are steadily increasing the economic diversification across the kingdoms and undertaking reforms to transform their economies away from oil.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

The foremost manufacturers of vacuum coating equipment are Buhler AG, BCI Blosch Group, Kolzer SRL, Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd. (SVS), ULVAC Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, Semicore Equipment, Inc. Other small and medium scale manufacturers include PVD Products Inc., Applied Materials Inc., IHI Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, T-M Vacuum Products Inc., AJA International, OC Oerlikon, Miba Coating Group.

Vacuum Coating Equipment Industry Viewpoint

The industry is characterized by the robust growth in automobile, aviation, aerospace, consumer goods and smart phones sector. Vacuum coating equipment market will have a substantial growth rate in the forecast period. Most of the equipments are custom made as per the required shape and size of surface to be coated. Equipment designers have to maintain a wide range of equipments with different technologies. Also, manufacturing of these equipment involves high set-up cost. There are giants such as Angstrom Engineering Inc. in the market that deals in most of the available vacuum coating equipments configurations and specifications

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Vacuum Coating Equipment industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Vacuum Coating Equipment industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Vacuum Coating Equipment industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Vacuum Coating Equipment industry.

Research Methodology: Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Vacuum Coating Equipment Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580