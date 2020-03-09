Best Market Research on Thermal Spray Coating Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Thermal Spray Coating Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

WorldWide Thermal Spray Coating Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Thermal Spray Coating Market size was worth over USD 8 billion in 2016 and will surpass 900 kilo tons by 2024.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Thermal Spray Coating Market

Thermal Spray Coating Market, By End-Use Industry, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

Enhanced machinery performance along with the reduction of the overall operational costs is the key factor fuelling the flame spray coatings market growth. Necessity to improve machinery component durability to avoid high replacement cost in several end-use industries including aerospace and energy & power will propel thermal spray coating market demand. Superior properties including high corrosion, wear and heat resistance achieved through these flame spray coating improves the overall machinery lifespan.

Stringent regulations by REACH, EPA, and OSHA regarding the curtailment of hard chrome plating use due to the increasing health issues are influencing the coating manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions. Also, non-uniformity in the surface along with the inclusion of hexavalent chromium, which is carcinogenic in nature has led to the replacement of hard chrome plating with thermal spray coating.

Growth in aerospace and automotive industry particularly in North America will propel thermal spray market size. As per industry estimates, the U.S. civil aviation spending was over USD 79 billion in 2015 and is set to register growth over 6.5% up to 2024. Rising adoption of advanced and highly specialized products & materials among manufacturers to improve equipment productivity will drive thermal spray coating market demand.

The top 100 aerospace & defense companies registered over USD 700 billion revenue in 2016; these companies cumulatively gained a profit of USD 65 billion from the previous year. Spending a large amount of money on commercial as well as on the defense aircraft will propel the demand for thermal spray coating market.

The other lucrative industries are automotive and healthcare. Requirements to install sustainable components to gain the long-term profitability are driving the preference for thermal spray coating over hard chrome plating. In the healthcare industry, regulatory compliances are the prime reason to inspire the demand. Need to meet regulatory guidelines pertaining to health impacts on the use of any machinery is propelling the thermal spray coating market demand.

Efficient EMI/RFI shield providing protection against interference particularly for medical equipment will fuel thermal spray coating market growth. Healthcare industry expansion owing to growing geriatric population and rising disease occurrences will support industry demand. As per Eurostat, elder population accounted for more than 19% among the total European Union in 2016. Increasing R&D spending for development in new treatment methods and medical equipment will propel product demand. Increasing need to protect steel duct from sulfuric acid and corrosive gasses across chemical industries is another factor driving industry growth.

Stringent government regulations regarding protection of medical tools and components will positively influence thermal spray coating market demand. For instance, in 2017, (EU) 2017/745 and (EU) 2017/746 were implemented to ensure a prominent level of health and safety protection for citizens using medical equipment.

Rising penetration of flame spray coating in the power & energy sector providing longer operational life to gas turbines and power generators will propel the thermal spray coating market product demand. In addition, high application scope in solar energy generation, industrial gas turbines and solid oxide-fuel cells will propel industry demand.

Fluctuating crude metal prices due to changing economic conditions is among the major factor influencing thermal spray coating market price trend. Increasing concerns to minimize overspray and material wastage may restrain industry demand. Emergence of substitutes including liquid coatings that holds superior capability to cover inside corners and hard to reach surfaces may further hamper business growth.

Thermal Spray Coating Market, By Material

Metal is estimated to hold over 30% of the thermal spray coating market share in 2016. Growing need to protect bridges, large steel structures, offshore oil platforms, and deck from corrosion as well as providing strong adhesion are key factors driving the metal-based flame spray coating market size. These material is mainly used as finishing and engineering coatings in various industries including automotive and healthcare. Finishing coating is further utilized as an anti-corrosion or decorative material, whereas engineering solutions are further utilized as wear-resistant and thermal barrier protection.

Ceramic materials segment in thermal spray coating market are anticipated to exceed USD 5 billion by 2024. Excellent adhesion, hardness, high corrosion resistance & thermal barrier are key properties fuelling product scope particularly from diesel engine pistons, automotive valves & cylinders. Early adoption of ceramic products in aerospace engine systems, turbine blades and flame tubes due to high heat resistance has enhanced product penetration.

Benefits, such as low density, high melting point, superior oxidation, high thermal conductivity, and hot corrosion resistance, are driving intermetallic materials demand in steam generators and coal-fired gas turbines. Polymers are observing a significant attention from automotive, petrochemical, and aerospace & defense industries. These materials are applied to protect the surface from corrosion, humidity, and harsh chemical environments.

Thermal Spray Coating Market, By Process

Combustion flame is expected to generate demand over 600 kilo tons by 2024. High adoption in repairs of mining and oil & gas industry due to its suitability will drive thermal spray coating market product demand. Rising demand from reconditioning pumps, worn conveyor screw, and steel blowers will propel flame spray coating market size. Factors such as high bond strength and uniform surface finishing will support product application scope over forecast period.

Electric energy process will witness growth over 6.5% in terms of revenue up to 2024. High spraying capacity in terms of larger dimension coverage particularly for structural substrates will drive electric process demand. Increasing adoption of electric based process for protecting piston rings, tube seams, boiler walls, capacitors and large infrastructures will propel flame spray market growth.

The plasma process in thermal spray coating market is projected to witness the highest gains due to its multi-functionality with the various materials, including metals and ceramics. The process is widely applied in jet engines owing to its prevention against high-temperature of the combustion gases. Also, the process is gaining attention due to the denser, cleaner, and stronger properties offered by it.

Thermal Spray Coating Market, By End-Use

Aerospace & defence market was worth more than 2.5 billion in 2016. Rising demand for commercial, military and general aviation due to increasing consumer spending on travelling and transportation will drive the flame spray coating market size. As per analysis, global annual air traffic increased by 4.5% in 2017. It is the foremost industry, which has adopted thermal spray coatings completely in its manufacturing process. The requirement to run components at the optimum level is driving the thermal spray coating market demand. Efficient maintenance quality standards, reliability and durability along with cost-effective properties have enhanced product scope in aerospace & defence applications.

Automotive sector will witness growth over 8% up to 2024. Maintenance of high-quality components, durability, and reliability is driving the thermal spray coating demand in the automotive sector. Enhancing the low-cost base material life cycle through advanced functional surfaces has become the key in automotive sector. The profit margins are low, and the optimum cost has become an important factor in the automotive industry. Thus, influencing thermal spray coating market growth.

Rising need to have biocompatible and corrosion-resistant implants is driving demand in the healthcare industry. Thermal sprayed hydroxylapatite was the foremost joints treated with an artificial bone material. It is also used in the healthcare industry to prevent RFI/EMI between medical equipment.

Thermal Spray Coating Market, By Region

North America dominated the flame spray coating market in terms of revenue and generated USD 2.5 billion business in 2016. Necessity to attain cost optimization in aviation & defence and energy & power industries are key factors driving regional demand. Improved aircraft performance at competitive costs while meeting all the regulatory guidelines have positively influenced the flame spray process market growth. In addition, industry practices to limit hard chrome plating usage will support product penetration over forecast period. Aerospace is one of the lucrative industry in the U.S. market. The sector contributed around USD 145 billion export sales to the country€™s economy.

Asia Pacific thermal spray coating market is expected to witness growth over 8.5% up to 2024. Growth in automotive production along with the increased supply of electronic equipment will drive the regional demand. Cost-effectiveness is one of the major reasons fueling demand in this segment. Increasing consumer demand for low weight components and customized designs is another key factor driving thermal spray coatings market growth. As the region is the hub of manufacturing and exportation of components and electronics. Thus, the regional manufacturers must meet international guidelines to export goods, which will drive the demand for high-quality and environment-friendly coated products. In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for 50% of the global vehicle production and was one of the major exporters to the American and European automotive market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Thermal Spray Coating Market

Global thermal spray coating market share is moderately consolidated with presence of few multinational players and large number of regional players. Key industry participants include Oerlikon Metco, H.C. Starck, Praxair Surface Technologies, A & A Coating, Surface Technology, Bodycote and Cincinnati. The thermal spray coatings market value chain mainly consists material suppliers, equipment suppliers and service providers. Several companies including Oerlikon Metco and Praxair Surface Technologies are fully integrated operating across the supply chain.

Companies are involved in several strategic partnerships and acquisitions to improve their market share. For instance, Oerlikon Metco acquired the Canada based, Recentis Advanced Materials to strengthen position in coating materials market in 2017. Other notable thermal spray coating market players include Plasma-Tec, ASB Industries, General Magnaplate, Thermion and Metallisation.

Thermal Spray Coating Industry Viewpoint

Thermal/Flame spray process is widely used to enhance machine/parts life. Different types of metallic, ceramic, and intermetallic material are applied across a wide range of industries including appliances, agriculture, oil & gas, mining, automotive and aerospace. Manufacturers are expected to adopt specialized production process and invest in R&D programmes over the forecast period. Economical-scale and availability of the raw materials are the two-major concern for thermal spray coating market participants. Thus, companies are expected to integrate business operations to gain competitive advantage.

