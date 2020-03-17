Best Market Research on Surgical Table Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Surgical Table Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Surgical Table Market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 3.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Surgical Table Market

Surgical Table Market, By Technology, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Surgical table market is expected to witness promising growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, growing healthcare expenditure, unhealthy lifestyle coupled with rising number of surgeries will augment the market growth. Moreover, rise in sedentary lifestyle, increasing habit of binge eating and growing geriatric population are factors fueling the growth of the market.

However, lack of skilled labors to operate sophisticated surgical tables is one of the major reasons hindering the adoption rates in few developing and under-developed countries. Also, high cost of composite surgical tables might hamper the market growth in certain emerging regions.

Surgical Table Market, By Surgery Type

Germany Surgical Table Market Share, By Surgery Type, 2018

General surgical table market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the estimation period from 2019 to 2025. General surgical tables are special tables on which a patient lies during a surgical procedure. General surgical tables are cost-effective as compared to specialty surgical table. These tables are used for all the surgical procedures around the world, hence, capturing the largest share in the global market.

Specialty surgical table industry was valued at USD 477.7 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness a considerable growth in the future due to its efficiency for specific surgical procedures. Specialty surgical tables are manufactured for specific surgical procedures such as bariatric, neurology, orthopedic, urology, etc. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers with good budget opt for such specialty surgical tables in order to maximize patient comfort. Thus, specialty surgical tables will move forward with the highest CAGR during the estimated period.

Surgical Table Market, By Material

Metal surgical table was valued at USD 1,352.6 million in the year 2018. Metal surgical tables are the most common surgical tables. Metal surgical table had the largest market share of global surgical table market by material in 2018 due to lower cost as compared to composite surgical tables and high adoption rate and demand in the market.

Composite surgical table market will grow at 9.7% over the estimated period from 2019 to 2025. The tabletop of composite surgical table is made from carbon fiber. These tables have radiolucent property due to which they are highly preferred for imaging. Such tables are also ideal to use in hybrid operating rooms and surgical procedures involving C-arm. These factors will boost the demand for composite surgical tables in the forthcoming years.

Surgical Table Market, By End-use

Application of surgical table is highest in hospitals resulting in major market share. The hospitals segment accounted for USD 1,141.6 million revenue in the year 2018. A substantial proportion of surgical procedures happen in hospital settings with the budget of hospitals is being higher than other healthcare settings, thus, hospitals have the highest share in global market. During the forecast period, the hospitals end-use market segment will continue to remain the largest market, owing to increasing surgical procedures in hospital settings coupled with rising supply agreements of surgical tables between manufacturing firms and hospitals.

Ambulatory surgical centers held significant industry share in 2018 and is forecasted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers are the most preferred setting in developed as well as developing countries. Other segment includes private clinics and other similar establishments run by single or a group of doctors. This segment has lowest market share as budget is lower as compared to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. However, the segment is growing at a lucrative rate as numbers of private clinics are increasing at a very fast pace, thereby boosting the demand for surgical tables.

Surgical Table Market, By Region

Europe Surgical Table Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated the North America surgical table market, valued at USD 531.0 million in the year 2018. The U.S. captured the largest share of the global market due to increasing geriatric population coupled with rising unhealthy lifestyle habits among the population. Moreover, well developed healthcare infrastructure will further augment the growth of U.S. market.

China market will observe rapid growth rate of 5.5% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to development of hospitals and growing acceptance of private clinics in the region. Furthermore, continuously improving healthcare infrastructure and prevalence of various diseases due to sudden transition in lifestyle have boosted the industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Surgical Table Market

Getinge, Steris, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Mizuho, Stille, AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., Skytron Inc. are some of the major industry players operating effectively in the global market. These key market participants will hold majority market share owing to strong financial position and better brand recognition. Major strategies implemented by these companies in the market include new product launches, expansion strategy, acquisition strategy etc. with the aim to gain competitive advantage over its peers.

Surgical Table Industry Viewpoint

Surgical tables were initially just a platform for patients to lie down during surgical procedures, however, technological advancements have increased the importance and role of surgical tables as a functional part of any procedure. Currently, various types of surgical tables are available for a range of surgical procedure to achieve best results.

Global surgical table is a highly consolidated industry with top five players contributing for over 70% of the market share. There is no substitute for surgical tables with medical approvals being quite stringent. Due to these reasons, entry barrier is high for new players. Top five players will continue to contribute for major market share of the global surgical table in the forthcoming years

