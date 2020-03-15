Best Market Research on Submarine Power Cable Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Submarine Power Cable Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Submarine Power Cable Market size valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an annual deployment of over 2,500 km by 2025.

Submarine Power Cable Market Size, By Voltage, 2019 & 2025 (USD Million)

Ongoing expansion of offshore oil & gas platforms along with rising deployment of offshore wind farms will drive the global submarine power cable market growth. Rapid investments from government & private players favoured by stringent regulatory initiatives to integrate an energy efficient operational environment will augment the industry growth. In addition, increasing intercountry transmission network for underwater power supply has integrated a favourable business scenario.

Growing peak load demand has been imposing concerns associated with grid stability & security of supply across the globe. Increasing fund flow to develop a sustainable electrical infrastructure in line with positive regulatory reforms toward the grid integration of renewable systems will complement the submarine power cable market. In 2018, EU Commission has proposed to invest over USD 1 billion across the clean energy network including the financing of three submarine power lines for cross-border interconnection.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Submarine Power Cable Market

Submarine Power Cable Market, By Core

Long route power transfer, minimal transmission losses along with high voltage (HV) power supply are the key factors favouring the deployment of single core subsea power cable market. Although, high initial cost of installation and poor heat dissipation may hinder the product penetration. However, flexible product specifications, overall operational cost along with ability to endure extreme weather conditions have integrated a favourable business scenario.

Ongoing deployment of offshore wind farms has escalated the demand for multi-core power lines. Moreover, ease of installation on account of effective product specification and short distance power transmission with minimal losses will augment the industry dynamics. Adoption of advance cable laying procedures & technologies and specific regulations for wire burial have further energized the submarine power cable market size.

Submarine Power Cable Market, By Voltage

Low installation cost along with its large-scale deployment across offshore wind farm establishments have positively swayed the demand for medium voltage cables. Although, they incur high transmission losses and maintenance cost in comparison to HV lines. However, growing dependence on renewable power generation technologies coupled with government reforms & initiatives to create an energy efficient environment will stimulate the overall submarine power cable market.

Extra high voltage lines in the recent years have gained significant upsurge owing to the rapid expansion of ultra-high-tension (UHT) transmission lines to endure losses accrued from the long-distance electrical supply. Less utilization of conductor materials, effective long-route transmission of electricity and no sagging losses are the few essential parameters which will fuel the submarine power cable market growth.

Submarine Power Cable Market, By Conductor

High electrical conductivity and ductility along with non-magnetic properties are some of the key factors positively influencing the product penetration. Copper wires will witness an upsurge on account of properties including ability to bear heavy load surges, corrosion resistant, strength and weight. Moreover, ongoing integration of safe & reliable power transmission systems along with energy efficient equipment will energize the global submarine power cable market.

Europe Submarine Power Cable Market Size, By Conductor, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Lower material cost, ease of installation along with versatile product configuration when compared to copper wires are few indispensable parameters favouring the deployment of aluminum wires. Moreover, low maintenance cost, longer life span coupled with minimal transmission losses are the factors driving the product penetration. Growing dependence on renewable power generation technologies coupled with industrial integration towards economical and efficient cable technology will stimulate the overall business potential.

Submarine Power Cable Market, By End User

Rapid increase in island interconnections and deployment of offshore wind farms will positively influence the global submarine power cable market. Although, high cost of installation, complex authorization and stringent norms pertaining to the marine conservation may hinder the product growth. However, safe & reliable offshore power transmission and lesser line losses will further sway the technological adoption.

Subsea power cable market is positively influenced by various regulatory reforms including leveraging schemes, incentives and subsidies coupled with increasing government investments to integrate an energy efficient environment. As per IEA, increasing offshore oil & gas production will enhance investment in offshore wind farms propelling the business scenario. Furthermore, growing inclination towards the renewable power generation in line with rising deployment of offshore wind farms across the globe will strengthen the business potential.

Submarine Power Cable Market, By Region

Submarine power cable market across Europe was valued over USD 2.5 billion in 2018. The industry is driven by ongoing advancements toward an effective transmission network along with soaring energy demand from developing countries. As per IEA, in 2018, the global electricity demand increased by 4% which in turn lay a favourable business foundation. Stringent norms pertaining to efficient power transmission coupled with increasing cross-border electricity trade will further thrust the industry dynamics.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Submarine Power Cable Market

Major participants across the submarine power cable market include Prysmian, ZTT, Furukawa Electric, Nexans, KEI Industries, NKT, TF Kable, LS Cable & Systems, ABB, Kelani cables, Hengtong Marine Cable Systems, Intertek Group, Sumitomo Electric and Ningbo Orient wires & cables.

Effective strategic alliances along with facility expansion to achieve low financial cost have been the prime strategic implications by the leading industry participants across the industry.

Submarine Power Cable Industry Viewpoint

A submarine power cable is an electricity transmission line used to carry power below the water surface. These are usually laid under saltwater but sometimes its is laid under fresh water. They serve as island interconnectors, and transfer electricity generated from offshore wind farms.

