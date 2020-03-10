Best Market Research on Streaming Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Streaming Devices Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Streaming Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Streaming Devices Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Streaming Devices Market size was estimated at over USD 5 billion with shipments of over 60 million units in 2016 and is predicted to grow at over 20% CAGR from 2017 to 2024.

Japan streaming devices market size, by resolution type, 2016 & 2024 (Thousand Units)

Growing dependence on the internet and the rise in video and audio streaming activities is driving the streaming devices market. The growing trend of integrating internet connectivity in everyday objects is a prime factor promoting the growth. These systems allow the consumer to stream video and audio content directly onto their TV systems without the limitations on the mobility and issues pertaining to the consumption of memory space. Furthermore, they also provide instant playback and allows the consumer to watch various streams at flexible timings, providing high advantages over traditional devices.

Consumer reliance on the internet for every-day functions such as payments, education, and entertainment, is causing a shift away from traditional platforms to the digital realm. The market growth is further facilitated by governments of various countries increasing their expenditure on the development of supporting infrastructure for the provision of connectivity to a larger population base.

The advent of smart TV solutions is a major obstacle impacting the streaming device market as these systems provide similar functionality to media streaming devices. However, higher access to content, ease of updating the software, and relatively lower-prices of these devices is balancing out the impact of smart systems. The presence of regulations regarding copyright issues and content piracy is further hindering the market. Various countries in Middle East and European regions have stringent regulations regarding the tight control on the data being streamed. Certain countries such as South Africa are in the process of considering a ban on Over-The-Top (OTT) video on demand services such as Netflix.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Streaming Devices Market

Streaming Devices Market, By Price

Streaming devices market trends indicates that the USD 30 100 price range is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast timeframe. This is largely attributed to the consumer inclination towards consumer devices that provide high functionality and convenience at lower cost.

Price range of USD 100 250 is anticipated to experience high growth during the forecast timeframe owing to the advent and rising prominence of new and advanced technologies such as 4K resolution systems. Devices in this range provide higher functionality and can operate on a larger number of systems. Players in the industry including Google and Apple are increasing their focus on offering devices inbuilt with 4K technology to enhance the customer experience of using the media streaming players.

Streaming Devices Market, By Resolution Type

The streaming device market segmented by resolution type indicates that 4K compliant systems are anticipated to account for the largest growth during the forecast timeframe. Consumer demand for high higher picture quality and the declining prices of 4K screens is projected to replace lower resolution screens by 2024. Additionally, 4K systems prices experienced a decline from approximately USD 8,000 to USD 1,250 from 2012 to 2015 and will continue to do so in the following years positively impacting the 4K technology demand across the globe.

The penetration of low cost, high quality systems in consumer and commercial verticals is a major factor promoting the large hold of the market on the global landscape. At present, majority of the digital data content is designed to run effectively on a fully HD, 1080p systems. These systems also have the capability to eliminate the issues of obtaining a grainy picture and allow high quality picture viewing at any distance away from the screen.

Streaming Devices Market, By Region

High penetration of the fast broadband and connectivity solutions is contributing to the increased adoption in the U.S. and European region. For instance, as of June 2017, approximately 80% of the European population has access to continuous broadband services. Furthermore, the rising movement away from satellite and cable TVs to the digital platform is anticipated to drive the streaming devices market in these regions. The U.S. accounts for the largest subscribers to OTT video streaming and pay-per-demand services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. In June 2017, Netflix announced that it had over 50.85 million subscribers.

The Asia Pacific market provides high potential for growth with a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast timespan owing to the improvements in the economic conditions, primarily in countries such as China and India. The economic boom in this region is aiding the middle-class population to purchase luxury and high-end products with the increase in disposable income.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Streaming Devices Market

Vendors in the streaming device market include Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Logitech International S.A, Humax, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Roku, Inc., and Xiaomi Inc. The constantly changing technological landscape such as higher HD systems and the evolution of consumer media viewing patterns is causing industry players to invest heavily in business strategies such as product innovations, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain growth in the market. For instance, in July 2016, Google announced the acquisition of Anvato that provides expertise and tools for the streaming, editing, and delivery of OTT video.

Streaming Devices Industry Viewpoint

The market comprises a substantial number of local players which hold very small market shares and a few large players that hold over 75% of the global marketplace. companies generally offer a limited range of products that are specifically built to cater to a specific resolution type. As technology advances at a very rapid rate, companies are required to continuously innovate to sustain growth.

There is a large increase in the average streaming hours per consumer, with consumers in the lower age groups of 14 – 25 indulging in continuous TV viewing sessions spanning above 3 hours, called binge watching. For instance, in 2016, nearly 6.5 hours was spent by a U.S. consumer to view digital content with around 73% of the U.S. population indulging in binge watching sessions.

Demand for wireless systems is projected to fuel the growth of the streaming devices market owing to their increased conveniences and the elimination of the hassles of maintaining multiple wires. With the adoption of Streaming devices technology, consumers can eliminate the costs associated with the installation and the need for replacements when the connective wires are damaged

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Streaming Devices Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Streaming Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Streaming Devices industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Streaming Devices industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Streaming Devices industry.

Research Methodology: Streaming Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Streaming Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580