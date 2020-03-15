Best Market Research on Ship Plate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Ship Plate Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Ship Plate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Ship Plate Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Ship Plate Market size was estimated over USD 33 billion in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR of more than 3% up to 2025.

China

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Ship Plate Market

Ship Plate Market, By End-user, 2014 2025 (USD Billion)

Escalating shipbuilding activities in Asia Pacific region after the slump in 2015 16 would be the chief growth driver for the ship plate market. Major shipbuilding countries such as China, South Korea and Japan are likely to increase the product demand in coming years. These three countries account for more than 90% of the global shipbuilding industry. In the first quarter of 2019, China secured more than 40% of the global shipbuilding orders, followed by South Korea and Japan. Presence of the large shipbuilding companies such as China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi along with the abundant deposit of iron ore in the region will drive the regional shipbuilding sector over the coming years. In addition to this, emerging markets such as Philippines, India and Taiwan are also witnessing significant growth in the shipbuilding activities which will prosper the demand for ship plates during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investment by government as well as major ship manufacturers across the globe in order to expand capacity of shipyards will drive the product demand in future.

A major factor that will drive the growth of global ship plate market is the availability of raw materials. Steel, used as a raw material for ship plate manufacturing, is witnessing continuously increasing demand in both developed and developing countries owing to its extensive application in major end-use industries such as shipbuilding, automotive, construction, etc. China leads the global steel production with five of its steel producing companies ranking among the top ten global steel manufacturers in the world. Apart from that, India has witnessed a significant rise in the steel production that has helped the country to replace Japan as the second largest steel producing country in the world. Increasing demand in the end-use industries coupled with favorable government norms will drive the steel production, which in turn, will propel the market growth.

Fluctuation in steel prices may pose hindrances to the global ship plate market. The market witnessed a major hit in 2015 and 2016 due to a sudden fall in steel prices in addition to low demand from shipbuilders. Such price volatility makes it difficult for the manufacturers to maintain steady profit margins, and has a negative influence on the market growth.

Ship Plate Market, By Product

The global ship plate market is segmented into carbon steel ship plates and stainless steel ship plates on the basis of product types. Carbon steel grade ship plates are usually low strength ship plates and will have majority of market share in terms of volume throughout the forecast period. These ship plates are majorly used in bulk carriers and cruise ships. Moreover, carbon steel ship plates are cheaper as compared to stainless steel ship plates. Increasing order for bulkers along with rising demand for cruise ships will drive the growth of this product segment.

Stainless steel ship plates will have a decent amount of ship plate market share throughout the forecast period. These ship plates are prepared from high strength steel grades and has additional alloying with chromium in order to increase its resistance to corrosion. The superior mechanical properties and corrosion resistance make this steel grade suitable for oil tankers, chemical carriers and container ships.

Ship Plate Industry, Application

Based on application, the global market is segmented into tanker, bulker, container, and others. Tanker was the largest application segment in the ship plate market in 2018 with a share of around 40% of the global market. After a sudden decrease in the orders in 2016, the tanker segment witnessed the highest growth in new order bookings as compared to other ship types. Tankers are made from stainless steel in order to provide superior resistance from chemical corrosion. Increasing global demand for oil & gas products and bulk as well as specialty chemicals, coupled with the rising international trade activities have increased the demand for tankers across the globe.

Container application segment will have a significant market share throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the new orders generated for containers were more than 2.5 times the order generated in 2016. Rapidly increasing cargo transportation will drive the growth of this application segment in coming years.

Ship Plate Market, By Region

Asia Pacific region has a dominant position in the global ship plate market and accounted for over 90% market share in 2018. Availability of production infrastructure along with rising product demand from regions like Philippines, Taiwan and India have resulted in the dominant position of the region in the global market. Extensive product application in shipbuilding industry, which has been flourishing in the emerging countries in the past years will prosper the growth of regional market. Increasing government expenditure in shipbuilding industry coupled with availability of raw materials and low labor costs are some of the factors for the high growth in the region.

Europe ship plate market was estimated at around USD 2 billion in 2018. It can be attributed to the rapidly increasing new shipbuilding orders and higher forward cover as compared to other regions. The region is likely to witness highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Ship Plate Market

Some of the key companies in the global ship plate market share include POSCO, JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel, Hyundai Steel, Baosteel Group Corporation, Arcelor Mittal, Essar Steel, etc. Expansion of production capacity, variation in product price based on market dynamics are few strategies adopted by the major players.

Industry Viewpoint

In the latter stage of 19th century, steel was used in the shipbuilding industry for the very first time to complement the use of iron. In the later years, the use of steel in shipbuilding was maximized owing to its superior performance characteristics. Steel ship plates are extensively used in the shipbuilding industry owing to its excellent mechanical properties and weldability. These plates improve the construction efficiency, reduce life cycle cost and are also used to manufacture lighter ships. Increasing shipbuilding activity in the Asia Pacific region along with availability of raw materials and increasing demand of the product in Europe will drive the growth of global ship plate market.

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Ship Plate Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ship Plate industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Ship Plate industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Ship Plate industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Ship Plate industry.

Research Methodology: Ship Plate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Ship Plate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580