Best Market Research on Rice Protein Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Rice Protein Market size was above USD 60 million in 2016 and industry expects to surpass 20 kilo tons by 2024

Positive outlook from sports nutrition, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry should drive rice protein market size. Increase in per-capita disposable income along with change in consumer preference towards healthy diet may fuel product demand.

Increasing organic rice protein demand pertaining to various health benefits has led to rise in vegan market. Increasing vegan population across the globe which can be attributed to consumer behaviour of seeking for cleaner and healthier food should drive industry growth. Global vegan population crossed about 360 million in 2016. In the U.S., over 8 million people are actively vegan while about 23 million people are inclined towards vegetarian diet. Vegans invariably have a health-conscious diet and vegetarian diet excludes meat, eggs, dairy products and other animal derived products, which helps in controlling cholesterol and blood pressure level. Welfare and environmental subjects are also contributing to the bulging numbers turning away from food sourced animals.

Strong application scope in cosmetic industry should drive rice protein market size. It is rich in amino acids, vitamin E, ferulic acid, allatoin and starch, maintaining good health of skin and body. The product comprises high amount of glutamine and alanine, which strengthens skin cell hydration. Global cosmetics and skin care market is poised to surpass USD 250 billion in 2016, owing to increasing demand for natural ingredients. Natural ingredients accounts for over 65% in the overall cosmetic industry. High demand for natural or organic cosmetic products which reduces the risk of any possible side effects should enhance product demand.

Substitutes including pea, soy, whey and canola which shows the same properties and benefits as that of rice protein. Low consumer awareness regarding the product along with high production cost and complex manufacturing process may pose challenge to the market growth and affect rice protein market price trend.

Inorganic rice protein isolates market size should surpass USD 30 million in sales by 2024. Isolate contains over 90% of protein and are treated with enzymes. They have positive application scope in food & beverage industry as it offers delicious flavor with smooth taste. Rise in consumer consumption of healthy foods and drinks owing to significant growth in food & beverage industry may complement isolates market growth.

Organic rice protein concentrates may register above average gains at over 11%. It is used as replacement of other proteins in various food items as it does not hamper the taste, colour or texture of the food product. Superior characteristics such as hypoallergenic nature unlike that of other sources coupled with cost effectiveness may boost product demand.

Organic rice protein market size should exceed USD 60 million by 2024. It is extensively used in various energy supplements and bakery items owing to its nutritional value and high functional properties. Rising confectionery, bakery and sports & energy drinks along with increase in gluten free, vegan and non-GMO products may propel industry growth.

Organic rice protein market size from sports & energy nutrition applications may register growth at over 10% by the end of forecast timespan. The product helps enhances the metabolism of the body and keeps sugar level under control. Consumption of these product improves muscle mass, power and nutrition composition of human body, thereby stimulating product demand.

Meat analogues & extenders application may witness significant gains at over 12 % by 2024 on account of growth in vegan population. Shift in consumer preference towards vegan diet owing to its benefits of reducing the risk of high cholesterol, heart disease and obesity will have a positive impact on market growth.

Inorganic rice protein market size from food & beverage applications may surpass USD 25 million by the end of projected period. Rise in plant proteins demand owing to its cost effectiveness and increasing health and animal cruelty factors has led to industry growth.

Pharmaceutical applications may witness gains at over 6%. These products have wide range of applications in pharmaceutical industry as they have excellent amino acid profile with gluten free, non-GMO, lactose free and cholesterol free properties. These properties help in reducing risks of heart disease and obesity and helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure.

Europe rice protein market size, driven by Germany, France and UK should witness gains at over 7%. Strong emphasis on healthier lifestyle along with increased demand of gluten and allergen free products should stimulate regional growth. Manufacturers comply with safety standards and focus on providing allergen and gluten free products.

China rice protein market size should witness significant gains due to increase in demand for nutritional products. State Food and Drug Administration in China regulate the usage of various ingredients in food and beverage industries to ensure better food quality. Growing consumer awareness pertaining to healthy lifestyles and increasing R&D activities by manufacturers to develop new products will propel regional growth.

Brazil rice protein market should witness gains at over 9% by 2024. Increasing organic rice farming coupled with supportive government schemes for usage of organic products should boost product demand over the projected period.

Global rice protein market share is moderately consolidated. RiceBran Technologies, Nutrition Resource Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., AIDP Inc., Nutribiotic and North Coast Naturals are the prominent industry players.

Key manufacturing players are investing in R&D activities to develop new products for promoting usage of organic and nutritious food items.

Rice protein is vegetarian food ingredient, derived from both white and brown rice. It is a type of plant protein that is an alternative to soy and whey based additives. It is high in cysteine, sulfur-containing amino acids and methionine, making them ideal for pharmaceutical industries. Rise in demand of sports & energy nutrition supplements may fuel industry growth demand. Intake of these products reduces blood sugar level and helps in burning fat through thermic effect, thereby enabling fat loss. High youth population along with shift in trend to remain fit and growing consumer awareness for consumption of nutritious food products will positively influence product demand

