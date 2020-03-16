Best Market Research on Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market size was over USD 185 million in 2018 and industry expects consumption at over 15 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. MOS Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Tons)

Increasing demand for high quality feed additives in animal nutrition to enhance livestocks health and productivity is likely to boost the market demand. Global commercial animal feed manufacturing turnover amounted over USD 400 billion in 2017 which shows significant opportunities for market growth. Improving animal health enhances production efficiency, increases disease resistance and optimizes economic profitability. RFCs such as beta glucan, D-mannose and MOS maintain overall animal health, prevent gut damage and help regulate feed efficiency & growth which shall further drive the demand for refined functional carbohydrates market.

Refined functional carbohydrates help in reducing the effects of toxins & harmful pathogens in poultry feed which is the major driver of the market. Consumption of RFCs in animal diet from an early stage remarkably improves the performance of immune system and provides energy to fight against infections. These products may reduce the incidence of various health diseases and promote optimum lifetime performance. When added to the animal feed, these carbohydrates are not digested by intestinal enzymes and promote the metabolic activity of desired bacteria. Rising population along with consumer inclination towards superior grade animal protein has urged farmers to provide high performance animal feed which is likely to stimulate the refined functional carbohydrates market size.

The use of yeast derived products in animal diets has increased owing to their nutritional effects & easy availability. However, these products do offer potential risk of allergies in pet animals. This yeast infection may spread throughout the body, along with causing critical illness and can be resistance to normal treatment. They may further cause skin irritation, inflammation, crusty skin and swollen ears in animals which may hinder the refined functional carbohydrates market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market

Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market, By Product

Global beta glucan refined functional carbohydrates market size from swine may witness gains up to 6% up to 2025. These products are extensively served in animal nutrition industry pertaining to their ability to identify pathogens and prevent them to cause any harmful effect on the immunity and performance of animals. Beta glucan acts as a natural immune cell activator and enhances the effects of antibiotics which is the key driver of the market. These RFCs when added to animal feed increase the resistance against a variety of bacterial & fungal infections and improve the overall health of animals. Rising demand for high grade feed additives to keep livestock healthy and reduce the use of medicinal drugs is likely to drive the market growth.

Global mannan oligosaccharides (MOS) refined functional carbohydrates market size is likely to exceed USD 170 million by 2025 on account of significant demand for immunity boosters and effective toxic binders in animal feed. MOS serves as a substrate for the growth of beneficial bacteria, contributes to weight management, prevents gastrointestinal infections and improve the quality & functionality of milk. It helps in maintaining favourable intestinal balance in farm animals which is the major driver of the market. The product is served to a variety of animals such as horses, pigs, birds, poultry and aquaculture owing to its easy digestibility and ability to absorb pathogens & control diseases. Rising R&D activities along with demand for nutritional supplements for improving gut health shall stimulate refined functional carbohydrates market size.

Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market, By Region

North America, driven by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. refined functional carbohydrates market size should exceed USD 45 million by 2025 owing to the growing demand for animal protein in the region. Various feed additives such as beta glucan & D-mannose are majorly served in animal feed pertaining to their ability to boost immunity and reduce disease rate. These products are capable of providing nutrient rich feeds for pigs, fish, chicken and domestic pets. Growing livestock production and increasing consumer awareness towards the use of safe animal by products is likely to boost the market growth in the region.

Europe refined functional carbohydrates market demand led by Germany, UK, France and Italy is likely to exceed USD 90 million by 2025. Growing demand for dairy products such as milk, eggs and fish along with rising health expenditure shall drive the refined functional carbohydrates demand in the region. Feed additives play a crucial role in improving the characteristics of feed and make feed materials easily digestible. They provide sufficient amount of antioxidants and nutritional supplements required for animal nutrition needs. Growing consumer demand for protein rich diet along with increasing consumption of poultry & pork is expected to fuel the product demand.

Asia Pacific driven by India, Japan, South Korea, and China refined functional carbohydrates market size may register gains over 7.5% during the expected timeframe. Growing meat industry along with demand for antibiotic growth promoter substitutes shall drive the product demand in the region. These products are used as a natural alternative to antibiotics and are a cost-effective way to provide high quality animal feed ingredients. Changing consumer preferences for processed food along with inclination towards dairy & meat products is expected to boost the refined functional carbohydrates market demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market

Global refined functional carbohydrates market share is competitive among various market participants such as DuPont Danisco, Orffa, Lallemand, VWR Corporation, Super Beta Glucan and Pet Health Solutions. Major manufacturers are focused on improving strategic partnerships & collaborations and developing new product line to enhance their product portfolio and attract new customers.

Industry Viewpoint

Refined functional carbohydrates reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome and improve calf health & performance. These carbohydrates are derived from yeast through various mechanisms to reduce bacterial infections & damage caused to the animals. These compounds improve the immunity function by providing a defence mechanism against pathogenic bacteria and thereby maintain consistent milk quality shall drive refined functional carbohydrates market.

