Best Market Research on Pretreatment Coatings Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Pretreatment Coatings Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Pretreatment Coatings Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Pretreatment Coatings Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Pretreatment Coatings Market size was over USD 9 billion in 2015 and expects gains at over 5.5%.

U.S. Pretreatment Coatings Market size, by end-use, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Positive outlook towards construction spending along with increase in automobile sales should drive coating pretreatment market size. It is an essential precursor stage for powder coatings and offers superior finish along with increasing coat shelf life to the metal surface. Metals on which powder coatings are applied include steel, aluminum, copper, galvanized steel, and zinc alloys.

Global powder coatings market size was over 2.1 million tons in 2015 and is projected surpass 3.8 million tons by 2024 with above 6.5% gains. In terms of revenue, the industry was valued at over USD 8.5 billion in 2015 and is likely to exceed USD 15 billion by 2024. This industry is experiencing gains owing to its broad applications across various end user industries including automobiles, furniture, electronics, industrial & household appliances, and agricultural equipment due to its ability to offer product longevity by protecting their components against corrosion. This factor should drive pretreatment coatings market size. These are used in automotive parts such as engine parts, wheels, radiators, bumpers, shock absorbers, coil springs, and mirror frames.

Rising environmental concerns related with metal finishing is key factor hindering the pretreatment coatings market growth. Concern over the chromate toxicity is a major obstructing factor for its usage. Investments by company to develop zirconium-based chemistry blend to deposit a zirconium oxide conversion coating on clean metal surfaces should give opportunities for industry growth and reduce environmental concerns. This product produces minimal toxic, regulated heavy metals and generates at least 80% lower sludge byproduct compared to standard zinc phosphate process.

Increasing automotive production, mainly in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan, should propel pretreatment coatings market size. Global automotive production was over 90 million units in 2015 and may reach above 135 million units by 2024, with 4% gains. Metal is an essential component used in automotive manufacturing as it provides overall vehicular structural strength. It is also used in major parts including fuel tanks, engine components, and shock absorbers. In addition, the total steel demand in the automotive industry was approximately 120,000 tons.

The aerospace industry is witnessing escalated growth owing to increasing air travel demand mainly due to reduced air fares and increased consumers disposable incomes, rising jet sector, and enormous backlogs for new aircraft manufacturing. Metals including aluminum, steel, and titanium are extensively used in manufacturing airplanes, which should favor pretreatment coatings market size.

Global airline passenger traffic was 5.89 Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) billion in 2013. In addition, the global RPK is forecast to reach 15.53 billion by 2033 with an annual growth of 5% from 2013 to 2033. The airline industry is continuously focusing on expanding its revenue by offering alliances and partnerships such as annual subscriptions for premium services, Frequent Flyer Programs (FFP), and on-board duty-free sales. China and India, will have the highest demand for new airplanes with 37% by 2033 due to escalating economic growth in the region. Airport authorities and governments, mainly in the ASEAN countries, are willing to extend their aviation infrastructures to capitalize trade and tourism.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Pretreatment Coatings Market

Pretreatment Coatings Market, By Product

Global anti-corrosion coatings market size generated over USD 3 billion business in 2015. These protect metal components against degradation due to oxidation, salt spray, moisture, or exposure to various industrial or environmental chemicals. It protects metal surfaces and act as an obstacle to inhibit contact between corrosive materials or chemical compounds. Strict environment legislations on account of the VOC content in product may hinder pretreatment coatings market size.

Pre-paint conversion coatings market includes iron phosphate, zinc phosphate, chromate, chromate free and blast media. Iron phosphate conversion coatings market size may generate over USD 2.2 billion revenue by 2024. It is preferred for indoor or outdoor equipment due to low investment cost and unit chemical prices. Wipe, immersion and spray are the processes for iron phosphate conversion coatings. Iron phosphate pretreatment coatings ranges in color light yellow to blue-red. In addition, it provide reduced corrosion resistance than zinc phosphate process, is easy to operate and less expensive.

Metalworking fluids market size should witness over 3% gains over the foreseeable period. The product is used as coolants in applications such as metal removal, metal forming, metal treating, and metal protecting. Metalworking fluids enhance vehicles part life by reducing wear, thermal deformation and increase lubrication. In addition, it provides excellent surface finish in welding and cutting zones.

Pretreatment Coatings Market, By End-Use

Pretreatment coatings market size from automotive generated over USD 2.8 billion business in 2015. Increasing consumer preference towards automobiles to enhance vehicles appearance, durability, and protect from acid rain, UV radiation, foreign particles, and extreme temperatures should drive industry growth.

Pretreatment coatings market size from general industry witness over 5% growth. It includes off-road & agricultural vehicles, appliances, ventilation, office furniture, general manufacturing, and architectural aluminum.

Agricultural vehicles use zinc and iron phosphate for heavy industrial equipment. Architectural aluminum uses chrome-free prepaint and anodizing chemicals for residential and commercial aluminum products. Appliances use iron and zinc phosphate for dryers, refrigerators, and washers.

Pretreatment Coatings Market, By Application

Pretreatment coatings market size sees highest consumption from metal applications and generated over USD 6.5 billion business in 2015. The process depends upon finished products end-use requirements which deposits conversion layer on metal surface. Phosphating is widely used in metal pretreatment process.

Pretreatment coatings market size from aluminum application should witness highest gains at above 4.5%. It is integrated with strip cleaning process, and coating process. Aluminum is used mainly in applications including architectural or transport and food packaging. It has tendency to endure natural oxidation and forms a thin aluminum oxide layer on its surface.

Pretreatment Coatings Market, By Region

China pretreatment coatings market size should witness gains at above 5.5%. Increasing aerospace production and development, mainly in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan is should drive industry growth.

Germany pretreatment coatings market should generate over 600 kilo tons demand by 2024. Major automotive manufacturers presence in Germany will drive business growth in Europe region. Increasing vehicle production in Germany, UK, France, and Italy along with demand for replacing ageing vehicles should drive industry growth.

France pretreatment coatings market size may witness average industry gains. Increasing coil industry mainly in construction area should drive regional growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Pretreatment Coatings Market

Global pretreatment coatings market is consolidated with top four surface treatment industry participants catering to over 50% of the total demand in 2015. Major industry players include Chemetall, PPG Industries, Henkel and Nippon Paints.

Albermarle Corporations Chemetall Surface Treatment operates under Chemetall brand name and is a provide services for plastic, metal and glass substrates in various end user industries. Other prominent companies include AkzoNobel N.V., 3M Company, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Troy Chemicals, Abrasives Inc., Barton International, and Cym Materiales.

Coating pretreatment market are involved in number of research and development projects with industrial partners and scientific institutes on regular basis which help to fulfill needs for more cost efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.

Pretreatment Coatings Industry Viewpoint

Coating pretreatment market process is segmented into chromating and phosphating process. Phosphating is further classified as iron and zinc phosphating. Chromating is further classified as green and yellow chromating. Conversion coating or phosphating is and application of zinc or iron phosphate coating to the substrate. This pretreatment conversion coating process is crucial as it increases finished coating performance, increase corrosion resistant, and improves bonding.

The major raw materials used in their surface treatment segment include phosphates and phosphoric acid and phosphates, non-ferrous metals such as nickel and zinc. The raw materials used in operations are purchased from various suppliers at competitive prices.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Pretreatment Coatings Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Pretreatment Coatings industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Pretreatment Coatings industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Pretreatment Coatings industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Pretreatment Coatings industry.

Research Methodology: Pretreatment Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Pretreatment Coatings Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580