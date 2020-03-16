Best Market Research on Portable Air Compressor Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Portable Air Compressor Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Portable Air Compressor Market size was estimated over USD 6 billion in 2018 and will exhibit growth of over 4% by 2024.

U.S. Portable Air Compressor Market Size, By Application, 2013 2024 (USD Million)

Compressed air is the most extensively used form of energy, regardless of its expenses. From inflating tires to mining activities, compressors come in handy for different types of ventures. The term portable varies from light weight handy compressors in garage to huge wheel or utility mounted compressors used in mining and quarrying activities. This equipment are built when compressed air is needed at different places in a single site. Compact designs and structures have led to reduction in the portable compressors weight, which in turn is saving energy costs and increasing the overall machines performance. Ease of transportability, efficient energy consumptions and availability in different sizes owing to development in their mechanisms for ease of use are the major factors driving the portable air compressor market in the long run.

Compressor performance is one of the major concerns while employing them for any activity. Portable air compressors need lesser maintenance owing to their structure & designs and are also lighter in weight. These machines employ advanced mechanisms and hassle-free features which enables them to operate easily with low maintenance than the stationary compressors. Rising product usage in mining and quarrying activities will drive the portable air compressor market growth in the forecast timespan.

Stringent government regulations related to compressor efficiency, noise, and exhaust emissions may hamper the industry growth. There are many government mandates and standards which must be adhered by the manufacturers. This increases product prices and lowers the margin for manufacturers. Standards related to supplied air quality in healthcare applications also results in more treatment and purifying equipment being incorporated in the product. Stricter regulations by various agencies may hinder the industry development in coming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Portable Air Compressor Market

Portable Air Compressor Market, By Technology

Portable air compressor market is segmented on the basis of technology as rotary and reciprocating. Rotary screw, scroll, vane and root blower are some of the subsegments studied in the report. Rotary product types held a share of approximately 85% of the overall industry in 2018. Rotary scroll product type revenue exceeded USD 70 million in 2018 and will grow with a CAGR close to 2%.

Rotary screw product type is frequently used to substitute piston compressors where huge volume of high-pressure air is needed. Thus, on the basis of volume, rotary screw product type market will gain steadily in the coming years. They are widely used for large industrial activities as well as for the operation of jackhammers which are high-power air tools.

Portable Air Compressor Market, By Lubrication

Oil free and oil filled are the two segments for the portable air compressor market by lubrication. Oil filled types are heavier as compared to the oil free ones and require periodic monitoring and maintenance. Capability of handling higher pressure and compatibility with heavy-duty applications is the major factor for its high demand share in the business.

Oil free product types are lighter in weight and maintenance free considering no lubrication is required for its functioning. They provide a better air quality with almost zero air contamination. As the product are light weight and maintenance free, they cannot be used for heavy duty activities in industrial and commercial purposes. The segment will grow with a CAGR of over 4.5% in the portable compressor market.

Portable Air Compressor Market, By Application

Portable air compressor market comprises of a wide range of machines of different sizes, power and weight. These find applications in various end-user industries such as home appliances, food & beverage, oil & gas, energy, semiconductor & electronics, manufacturing, healthcare, mining & construction, municipal, and others. The others segment comprises of household activities, agriculture, water treatment, entertainment, etc.

Manufacturing applications will hold a significant portable air compressor market share and will exhibit growth of over 4% CAGR in the forecast period. Oil & gas application segment will grow with a CAGR of close to 4.5% from 2019 to 2024. The segment was valued at over USD 150 million in 2018.

Portable Air Compressor Market, By Region

Global Portable Air Compressor Market Size, By Region, 2018

Considering revenue, Asia Pacific, owing to strong industrial and developmental activities in China, is said to exhibit the highest growth rate of around 5% from 2019 to 2024. Chinese market will witness substantial gains owing to fast developments in the countrys automotive, oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing industry. China recorded a revenue of close to 1.5 billion in 2018 and an estimated growth with a CAGR of over 4.5%.

European portable air compressor market will grow at a slower pace owing to noise and emission restrictions and regulations in the region. The region led by Germany will showcase growth at a fair rate owing to significant presence of end-user industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and building & construction.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Portable Air Compressor Market

Atlas Copco, Hubei Teweite Power Technology Company, Ciasons Industrial, Gardner Denver, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll-Rand, Elgi, Rolair Systems, Doosan, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Quincy, Mat Holdings, Vanair Manufacturing, and Belaire are some of the major players in the portable air compressor market.

Innovations and new product development is a common strategy adopted by manufacturers in order to attain competitive edge over other suppliers. For instance, Atlas Copco recently introduced an electric portable compressor range which helps energy costs cuttings by up to 50% as well as saving substantial amount of fuel every year. These smartly designed electric compressors safeguard low cost of possession and improved environment trail.

Industry Viewpoint

Portable air compressor market finds application in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, building & construction, food & beverages, etc. Rising product usage owing to movability convenience will propel the industry growth in the coming years. They are preferred wherever the workstation location changes constantly or even in occasions when a single compressor is used in more than one workstation. They are also used in offshore activities such as oil rigs, construction works, etc. where stationary types are not possible to us

