Best Market Research on Polypropylene Fiber Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Polypropylene Fiber Market size estimated at USD 10 billion in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR of more than 3% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Polypropylene Fiber Market Size, By End-user, 2014 2025 (USD Billion)

Increasing demand for hygiene products in the Asia Pacific region would be a growth enabler in the polypropylene fiber market. The global revenue from sale of baby diapers in 2018 was estimated to be more than USD 40 billion. Asia accounted for more than 45% of this revenue and is likely to grow in the coming years. Major reasons behind this growth are rising population, improved standard of living and rising awareness regarding hygiene. This would in turn increase the demand for polypropylene fiber in the region due to its extensive usage in the production of diapers, feminine hygiene products, tissues, adult incontinence, surgical fabrics etc.

China is the major player in the market occupying the largest share. The country alone generated a revenue of more than USD 8 billion in 2018 from the sale of baby diapers. The growing demand from other end-user industries in the country like construction, automotive, household etc. will further contribute in expansion of market in the coming years. India is another region with high CAGR due to its growing non-woven industry. For instance, the production of non-woven in India was estimated to be more than 0.3 million metric tones in 2016. Such rising trends in the end-user industries would boost the growth in the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Polypropylene Fiber Market

Polypropylene Fiber Market, By Form

The market is categorized, based on form, as staple and continuous form. Staple form has low denier than continuous and are cut into short lengths to facilitate its end-use. They are majorly used in the non-woven fabric industries due to its superior properties. They are also used as concrete fibers for various applications like driveways, pools, precast units, floor slabs, building restoration etc. Continuous growth in the global construction industry along with expanding population in the developing countries will boost the demand for this segment in the market.

Polypropylene Fiber Market, By Application

Based on application, the global polypropylene fiber market is segmented into concrete, geotextiles, hygiene products, industrial fabrics, upholstery fabrics and others. Industrial fabrics held the highest share, accounting for more than 30% of the industry. The product is widely used in automotive flooring, pull straps, seat cover construction, seam reinforcement, seat backs, air filters, belts etc. due to its high tensile and tear strength properties.

Geotextiles is another application in the market. It play an important role in modern pavement design and maintenance techniques. It is a growing application segment with various functions like sealing, drainage, protection, separation etc. The CAGR of this segment would be more than 9% in the coming years.

Polypropylene Fiber Market, By End-user

The various end-users in the market are construction, medical, automotive, filtration, household and others which include sports, agriculture etc. Household is the largest end-user segment due to its extensive use in carpets, furniture, tablecloth etc. This segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.0% in the forecast period.

Construction segment held a share of approximately 14% of the global market in 2018. The product is increasingly used as concreate fiber due to its high performance and high chemical resistance. It helps in reducing cracks in concrete and reinforces the strength of the structure. Increasing developments in the construction industry would in turn boost the demand in the market in the coming years.

Polypropylene Fiber Market, By Region

The global polypropylene fiber market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for more than one third of the industry share in 2018. China accounted for the largest share in the market due to its strong production capacity and demand for the product. High demand growth in countries like India, Japan, Indonesia and South Korea has resulted in the high CAGR of this region. The region will exhibit a growth rate of more than 4.0% in the coming years.

Europe is another significant region in the market due to presence of significant product manufacturers. Countries in the western Europe are expected to exhibit a higher growth rate due to the rising demand for non-woven fabrics in various end-user industries. Rising economic developments in these countries will further increase the demand in the market in the forecast period.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Polypropylene Fiber Market

Few players in the global polypropylene fiber market include International Fibres Group, BASF SE, Sika AG, Sinopec, The Euclid Chemical Company, ABC Polymer Industries, LLC, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Zenith Fibres Ltd. W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, FiberVisions Corporation etc.

International Fibres Group is a significant player in the global market with string global network. The company has high expertise is production of polypropylene fiber. The company has made strategic investment in Asota site and aompleted the acquisition of Exelto NV to expand its production capacity. Sika AG has also taken various strategic moves like opening new subsidiaries in Asian region, expanding production capacity and engaging in mergers and acquisitions.

Industry Viewpoint

Commercial production in the market began in 1970s. It is a thermoplastic with structural uniqueness which results in excellent chemical resistance to acids and alkalis, high abrasion resistance and is easy to process. These properties make it an ideal choice for use in various industries. The industry has been growing in the past years due to its rising applications. Fluctuating raw material prices would be a factor deterring its growth in the coming years

