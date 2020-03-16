Best Market Research on Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Polyaryletherketone PAEK Market Size was estimated over USD 950 million in 2018 and the market will grow by a CAGR more than 5.5% up to 2025.

U.S. Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Size, By End-Use Sector, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Surging demand from medical sector is going to drive the polyaryletherketone market during the forecast time span. These thermoplastics are widely used in medical implants and surgical instruments, as they offer good chemical resistance, high temperature tenacity, excellent biostability and making them a feasible option for medical instruments. Increasing number of chronic diseases, rising healthcare investments and technological progressions are going to generate favorable trends for state of the art medical devices in future. Additionally, supportive government policies will boost the medical sector and such trends will augment the PAEK market size in coming years.

Aerospace sector shows promising trends in future due to continuous technological advancements, large number of aircraft order backlogs and increasing air travel demand. These trends will subsequently propel the market growth within the forecast period. PAEK materials are used to manufacture structural components in aerospace industry. They help in significant weight reduction thereby saving additional fuel costs and making production more efficient. Moreover, they aid in faster assembly of components while lowering the operating and manufacturing costs. For instance, Victrex, plc. PEEK clamps are used in airplanes resulting into savings of USD 11.55 million in fuel costs and 40,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Automotive industry deemed to be a one of profitable segment for the polyaryletherketone industry as the product has varying temperature range workability and provides resistance against fluids and chemicals. The product is also used for manufacturing of piston units, bearings, fittings, injection molded components, braking and transmission systems and many other components. The expanding automobile segment, especially in developing nations including China, India, Japan, and South Korea will boost the PAEK market. The new technological innovations such as replacement of traditional metals with speciality thermoplastics will reduce the cost and weight of the vehicle. This weight reduction will further reduce the emission of CO2, NO2, and other ozone depletion compounds from the vehicles. For instance, according to various automobile specialists, trimming the cars weight by one-tenth can boost fuel economy by 5%-8%. For instance, the European Union Regulation for the reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases will drive the demand for lightweight vehicles during the forecast period.

High costs of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) materials is likely to hinder the market growth. As the raw material prices tend to remain high, it will increase the overall product cost and affecting the market growth in future. Another factor hampering the market growth is the availability of substitutes, these substitutes are available at slightly lower cost in the market and customers may incline towards these substitutes considering price benefits.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market, By Product Type

Based on product type, the polyaryletherketone market is primarily classified into PEK, PEEK and PEKK. Polyetheretherketone segment captures majority of market share and accounted for more than 50% volume share in 2018. The product offer eco-friendly benefits, excellent heat distortion, good radiation resistance, low flammability and longer lifespan, such benefits will support its growth by 2025. PEKK segment is likely to grow at significant rate with a CAGR of more than 4.5% by 2025.

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market, By End-Use Sector

Based on end-use sector, the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market is segmented into oil & gas, medical, aerospace & automotive, marine, electrical & electronics and others. Others segment consists 3D printing, chemical process, protective coating, textile, etc. In terms of volume, medical sector is expected to capture more than 10% share at the end of 2025. Polyaryletherketones are used in spine and orthopedic implants, trauma plates, cardiovascular devices, etc. Moreover, they are used in many dental applications including healing caps, provisional abutments and dental prosthesis.

Aerospace & automotive sector accounted the substantial volume share in 2018 and will likely grow over 4% CAGR in future. Polyaryletherketones are mostly preferred over metal for manufacturing of various parts & components due to their weight & noise reduction and fuel efficiency characteristics. Owing to various governments policies & norms associated with fuel efficiency, many vehicle manufactures are opting for these materials and this will facilitate the market growth by 2025.

Polyaryletherketone Market, By Region

Europe region will capture more than 30% volume share in polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market owing to thriving automotive & aerospace industry as the region is a hub for automobile production. According to European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), European motor vehicle production accounted for 20% of global motor vehicle production and European passenger car production accounted for 21% of global passenger car production in 2017. Increasing research & development investments in both sectors will upscale their growth and such trends will bolster the polyaryletherketone market demand in future.

North America clutches over 20% volume share in 2018 and is likely to grow with over 5.0% CAGR in coming years. This is all due to dominating position of the region in global medical device industry. The U.S. is a leading medical device manufacturer across the globe and also accounted more than 38% of the entire medical device market in 2017. Rising demand of medical devices will catapult the market demand in forecast time frame.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market

Some of the major players in PAEK market are Solvay, Victrex, plc., Ensinger, Evonik Industries, SABIC, Arkema, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Akro Plastic GmbH, RTP Company, Panjin Zhongrun Chemical Co., Ltd., etc. These companies are trying to gain competitive advantage with new product development, production capacity expansion, and mergers & acquisitions.

Industry Viewpoint

The PAEK industry is driven by increasing applications in medical, aerospace & automotive industry. These materials offer superior benefits over conventional materials and mostly used for manufacturing of automobiles, aircrafts parts and medical devices and aid in improving their overall performance. However, the market will experience threats due to high costs and availability of substitute

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry.

Research Methodology: Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580