Best Market Research on Natural Gas Liquid Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Natural Gas Liquid Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Natural Gas Liquid Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Natural Gas Liquid Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Natural Gas Liquid Market size was over 8 million barrels per day in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an annual growth rate of over 7% by 2025.

Norway Natural Gas Liquid Market Size, By Product, 2018 & 2025 (Mbl/day)

The increasing investments toward petrochemical industry along with the rapid development of residential and commercial establishments will stimulate the market growth. The up surge in consumption of products for cooking, heating and burning purposes will positively impact the industry outlook. In addition, the growing demand for automobile products including tires, flooring, mattings and belts from both OEM and aftermarket will foster the business growth.

Accelerating investments toward clean energy sources driven by concerns over diversification of fuel and shifting regulatory mandates toward energy transition will stimulate the natural gas liquid market. For instance, The Texas Clean Fleet Program directs owners to permanently remove the diesel vehicles from the road and replace them with alternative fuel vehicles. Furthermore, the growing need to cater increasing domestic demand, reinforce energy security and achieve self-sufficiency will augment the industry outlook.

Increasing demand for space heating owing to rapidly changing climatic condition along with rising consumption of plastics and synthetic rubber for various applications will stimulate the global market growth. In addition, population growth, improved standard of living, rapid industrialization and urbanization across the emerging economies will favour the business outlook.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Natural Gas Liquid Market

Natural Gas Liquid Market, By Product

The ethane natural gas liquid market will onlook growth on account of its increasing use across petrochemical industry, development of large-scale ethylene crackers and growing investments toward the downstream industries. In addition, the growing use as a feedstock to produce ethylene, which is a major constituent in manufacturing resins, plastics and various other industrial products will further boost the industry growth.

The butane natural gas liquid market is projected to grow at a rate of over 8% by 2025. High replacement potential, reduced carbon footprint and its wide applications across numerous sectors are the underline parameters that will increase the product penetration. Butane is offered to its customers in the form of synthetic rubber for tires and liquified petroleum gas (LPG). Henceforth, increasing demand for LPG on account of its adoption as domestic fuel particularly in the region of Asia Pacific and Africa will positively impact the business outlook.

Natural Gas Liquid Market, By Application

Petrochemical feedstock in 2018, accounted for over 50% across the global natural gas liquid market share. Increasing investments toward development of industrial sector along with growing demand for polyethylene, synthetic rubber and polypropylene for manufacturing tires, plastics and various other products will fuel the industry growth. In addition, intensifying focus on environmental protection along with the continuous evaluation of alternative fuel development technologies will stimulate the industry growth.

China Natural Gas Liquid Market Size, By Application, 2018 (Mbl/day)

The space heating segment will onlook growth on account of the growing population, rapid development of Tier II & III cities and increasing awareness toward sustainable building solutions. In addition, shifting trend toward the clean energy sources coupled with the growing demand for effective and energy efficient systems will fuel the global market growth.

Natural Gas Liquid Market, By Region

The U.S. market is anticipated to exceed an annual consumption of 3 million barrels per day by 2025. Rapid development of shale gas industry, low prices of natural gas liquids and declining reliance on foreign countries for energy import have substantially widened the consumption of NGLs. Furthermore, supply cost efficiencies, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and monetization of product will positively impact the industry growth.

Increasing focus toward national energy security & self-sufficiency, expanding utilization of NGL in the energy mix will stimulate the natural gas liquid market across the Middle East & Africa region. The countries are prioritizing unconventional reserves to enhance the domestic gas liquid capacity on account of increasing power demands, the emergence of new industrial cities, and comparatively low prices.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Natural Gas Liquid Market

Eminent industry players operating across the natural gas liquid market include Devon, Total, Qatar Petroleum, BP, Lukoil, Equinor, ConocoPhilips, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, Riveria, Gazprom, Range Resources, Canadian Natural Resources, Petrobras, Rosneft, Eni and Exxon.

The leading players across the industry are directing toward extended geographical presence, strategic collaborations and technological innovations to enhance their presence across the globe. In addition, continued acquisitions & mergers which indicate a consolidated nature will significantly influence the industry trends.

Natural Gas Liquid Industry Viewpoint

The natural gas liquids are a form of hydrocarbons composed of carbon and hydrogen. The NGLs are components of gas which are separated from gas in the form of liquids. The separation of NGLs from gas occurs in the gas processing facility through condensation, absorption and various other methods. The NGLs primarily include butane, ethane, propane and pentanes.

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Natural Gas Liquid Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Natural Gas Liquid industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Natural Gas Liquid industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Natural Gas Liquid industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Natural Gas Liquid industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Natural Gas Liquid Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Natural Gas Liquid Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580