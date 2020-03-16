Best Market Research on Natural Ferulic Acid Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Natural Ferulic Acid Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Natural Ferulic Acid Market size was over USD 35 million in 2018 and industry expects consumption at over 750 tons by 2025.

U.S. Natural Ferulic Acid <98% Market Size, 2018 & 2025, (Tons)

Growing demand for anti-aging creams owing to significant product innovation and rise in elderly population should stimulate natural ferulic acid market growth. This product plays a vital role in preventing free radical formation and enhancing the effectiveness of various antioxidants such as vitamins C, E and A. It is routinely added to anti-aging serums pertaining to its efficiency in reducing wrinkles and age spots. Global anti-aging market size is likely to exceed USD 300 billion by 2025, owing to rising demand for dermal fillers and booming medical tourism sector which indicates ample growth opportunities. Increasing spending on personal care products on account of rising income and rising stress wing to fast-paced lifestyles should further accelerate market growth.

Increasing health awareness and changing lifestyles should promote natural ferulic acid adoption in packaged food industry. Global packaged food market size surpassed USD 2.5 trillion in 2018 owing to rising awareness regarding food hygiene which is an indicator of tremendous growth potential. It is essential for avoiding coronary diseases and lowering cholesterol levels on account of its antioxidizing property. It also plays a key role in preventing food discoloration and bacterial contamination. Growing demand for packaged baby food owing to rise in the number of working parents and increasing consumption of natural baked products should accelerate market growth.

The possibility of developing an allergic reaction to ferulic acid owing to a pre-existing allergy to its raw materials such as corn, barley and wheat may hamper market growth. This may result in rash, hives, redness, skin peeling and itchiness. The product may also cause respiratory distress and aggravate medical conditions such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema upon inhalation which may further hinder market growth. However, most cosmetic manufacturers ensure on sourcing natural ingredients which minimizes these adverse health effects and should boost market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Natural Ferulic Acid Market

Natural Ferulic Acid Market, By Purity

Global natural ferulic acid <98% market size surpassed USD 8.5 million in 2018 owing to growing adoption in the manufacture of flavouring agent vanillin which finds widespread usage in pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. The product offers significant antioxidant capacity which increases its suitability for food processing, chocolate, ice cream, and baking. Growing demand for proteins, antioxidant-rich products and healthy lifestyles is likely to further stimulate industry growth.

Global natural ferulic acid <98% market size from pharmaceutical applications should register over 6.5% gains by 2025 on account of growing drug affordability and rising health awareness. This substance is routinely used to reduce inflammation, prevent microbial growth, treat diabetes and cancer. It prevents coronary disease, improves sperm viability and masks unpleasant taste and odour of medicines. Significant economic growth, medical innovations and manufacturers efforts to target specialty diseases segment should accelerate natural ferulic acid <98% growth. Global natural ferulic acid >=98% market size from food preservative applications is likely to surpass USD 7.5 million in the predicted timeframe pertaining to growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products. It stabilises and prevents the autoxidation of natural oils in food along with inhibiting growth of pathogenic bacteria such as E. coli, staphylococcus aureus and bacillus subtilis. Rising industrialisation and growing demand to enhance shelf life of food products is predicted to accelerate natural ferulic acid >=98% market growth.

Global natural ferulic acid >=98% market size from cosmetic applications exceeded USD 10 million in 2018 primarily owing to booming e-commerce industry and adverse effects of climatic conditions on skin health. It enhances the delivery of vitamin C in cosmetic products to the skin and prevents its oxidation. This substance absorbs harmful ultraviolet radiations from sunlight and inhibits the formation of melanin, thus preventing darkening. Growing demand for natural ingredients and increasing adoption of fashion products among men should further accelerate natural ferulic acid >=98% market growth.

Natural Ferulic Acid Market, By Region

North America driven by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. natural ferulic acid market should register over 5.5% gains up to 2025 majorly owing to rise in chronic illnesses and significant awareness regarding child health. This product improves lipid profiles, reduces oxidative stress and lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, along with reducing free radicals formed in muscles. Growing healthcare costs, increasing preference for preventive healthcare and significant technological advancement should further stimulate natural ferulic acid market growth in the region.

Europe natural ferulic acid market size led by Germany, UK and France surpassed USD 4.5 million in 2018 pertaining to growth in innovative healthcare treatments and personalised medicines. It plays a vital role in the treatment of alzheimers disease, diabetes, atherosclerosis, cancer and cardiovascular disease. Increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals and low tax & interest rates in the region is predicted to further accelerate market growth.

Asia Pacific natural ferulic acid market size led by Japan, India, and China should exceed USD 30 million by the end of the forecasted timeframe on account of rising demand for packaged food owing to significant urbanisation and online retail sector growth. This product is routinely used as a food additive on account of its ability to prevent photo-oxidation of ingredients and non-toxicity which increases its suitability for cereals, dried fruits, juices and soy products. Growing canned meat consumption pertaining to its low cost along with increasing government schemes to promote investment in the food sector should promote natural ferulic acid market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Natural Ferulic Acid Market

Global natural ferulic acid market share is significantly competitive and includes several market participants such as Haihang Group, Zhonglan Industry, Hunan Huacheng Biotech, Kingherbs, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical and Cayman Chemical. Certain manufacturers are engaged in expanding production capacity to cater to rising demand from food & pharmaceutical industries which should stimulate market growth.

Industry Viewpoint

Natural ferulic acid is a phenolic phytochemical which is extracted from natural raw materials such as rice bran oil, asafoetida and Angelica sinensis. This product is routinely used in medicines and food products owing to its antioxidant and therapeutic effects. Rise in chronic health disorders, increase in personal income and growing demand for packed food for convenient consumption is predicted to accelerate natural ferulic acid market growt

