Best Market Research on Monochloroacetic Acid Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Monochloroacetic Acid Market size crossed USD 900 million in 2016 and will grow at a CAGR of over 4% to 2024.

Europe monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market size, by application, 2013 2024 (USD Million)

Pharmaceutical, paper, textiles, personal care, food & beverages, oil & gas, and chemical industries are the primary drivers for the global monochloroacetic acid market. These rapidly growing industries, especially in China and India, will foresee huge industry growth in the coming years. Growing textiles industry on account of changing fashion trends, increasing population and purchasing power parity will further fuel the market demand in future years. Rapid growth in the above-mentioned industries has made China a preferred destination for relocation of global manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, China and India are also agricultural economies and produces synthetic fibers, jute bags, cloth, and yarn. Presence of several such industries are resulting in greater market demand in these countries.

Monochloroacetic acid market will foresee huge demand from the agriculturally based countries owing to rising agrochemicals, paper and textile industries in the BRICS nations. The BRICS nations and the U.S. have huge agricultural activities and produce on a large scale for self-consumption and exports. In 2016, 45% of land in the U.S. and 60% of the land in India were under cultivation. China and India have a major chunk of the global population which results in more crop production to meet their food demand. Use of agrochemicals such as insecticides, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides has increased to protect, develop and enhance the crops. These agrochemicals also help the land to maintain its fertility for the next production cycle and increase the crop yield. These factors are fueling the agrochemicals demand in the BRICS nations and the U.S.

Flourishing paper industry due to the trend of use-and-throw materials, and rapidly growing packaging industry due to home delivery system will further augment the market in the Asia Pacific region. China accounted for a major share in the pulp and paper industry, which was close to 55% in 2016, followed by Japan, Indonesia and India with 13%, 8% and 7% respectively.

One of the major components for the monochloroacetic acid production is acetic acid. Fluctuation in the raw material prices related to acetic acid will result in volatility in the product prices. Depleting petroleum reserves round the globe is one of the rising concerns for the past few years. This has resulted in high crude oil prices volatility. This also affects the prices of derivative products such as acetic acid which is manufactured through carbonylation process using methanol. Furthermore, the basic raw material used in the production of acetic acid is methanol which is industrially synthesized using natural gas. Thus, fluctuation in natural gas prices affects the cost of production involved in manufacturing acetic acid, which in turn affects the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Monochloroacetic Acid Market

Monochloroacetic Acid Market, By Process

The two industrial processes in which the market has been segregated are chlorination and hydrolysis. The chlorination process is predominant among the two and uses acetic anhydride as a catalyst. It involves adding chlorine to the activity to kill particular bacteria and other microbes. Leading companies in the market use the chlorination process for product manufacturing.

The trichloroethylene hydrolysis method produces a highly pure monochloroacetic acid using sulfuric acid as a catalyst. Hydrolysis involves addition of water to the activity to break the condensation that builds up by water removal. Hydrolysis is also used by several companies depending on the purity requirements of the customers.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market, By Product

Based on products, monochloroacetic acid market is segmented into dry powder, liquid and pellets form. The dry powder is a colorless to white color and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, chloroform, benzene, diethyl ether, and acetone. The liquid is available in colorless form whereas the crystals are light brownish, white or colorless in appearance.

Based on the usage, different forms of MCA are used in the oil & drilling, textiles, personal care, pharmaceutical and other such industries. Companies trade in all the three forms of the product as per customers requirements.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market, By Application

Considering application, the monochloroacetic acid market is bifurcated into cellulosics, agrochemicals, surfactants, thioglycolic acid (TGA) and others which include cyanoacetic acid, phenoxyacetic acid, and others. The surfactants industry in 2016 accounted for over 12% of the entire market share and will foresee huge growth due to its extensive usage as dispersants, foaming agents, emulsifiers, wetting agents, and detergents. Increasing home care, sanitary and industrial activities will further augment the surfactants industry which in turn will push the market to new heights.

Agrochemicals segment will witness growth with over 2% CAGR in the forecast period, the segment finds maximum usage in agriculture-based economies such as India, China, and Brazil. The market in these regions will grow at an exponential rate owing to high usage of agrochemicals

for crop safety and soil fertility. Moreover, they also help to enhance the crop properties and give maximum yield to the farmers. These factors will drive the regional market largely.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market, By Region

Asia Pacific monochloroacetic acid market holds over 50% industry share followed by Europe. Developing nations in the Asia Pacific region such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others have several emerging industries which will drive the market demand. Agriculture based economies like India and China have huge markets for the agrochemicals sector which fuels the market size in these countries. Moreover, rising industries such as textiles, personal care and pharmaceutical further surge the market growth in this region. Rising GDP and industrial activities in these regions will further open new growth avenues for the market owing extensive use of the product in numerous industries including oil & drilling.

The North America monochloroacetic acid market is driven by the rising pharmaceutical market demand. Increasing number of diseases and epidemics have created demand for newer and improved medicines and treatments. The regional market will grow at a CAGR of around 2.5% in the forecast period. Development in the medical sector coupled with the use of advanced medicines will further propel the pharmaceutical market in this region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Monochloroacetic Acid Market

Major players operation in the market include AkzoNobel N.V., CABB GmbH, Daicel Corporation, Denak Co., Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, PCC SE, Niacet Corporation, Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd., Shiv Chem Industries, Abhishek Impex, Merck KGaA, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Anugrah In-Org(P) Limited., S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., and Swati Chemical Industries to name a few.

CABB GmbH recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jining Gold Power Co. Ltd and Jinwei Huasheng Chemical Co. Ltd. to establish a joint venture company for the manufacture and marketing of high-quality MCA. Additionally, these companies invested USD 160 million to build a plant with production capacity of 50,000 tons per annum in China.

Industry Viewpoint

Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is majorly used in the production of carboxymethyl cellulose, TGA, and agrochemicals. In addition, the product is used in the manufacturing of glycine, amphotericsurfactants, cyanoacetic acid, phenoxyacetic acid, drugs, dyes, and chloroacetic acid esters. TGA prepared by monochloroacetic acid is used as a stabilizer in PVC and is a major component in some cosmetics.

China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of MCA with numerous producers located in the country. Major product demand from various end-user industries in China for organic synthesis of various chemical compounds will boost the monochloroacetic acid industry demand in the forecast period. In addition, increasing oil exploration, drilling and mining activities are likely to open new avenues for the market in coming years.

