Best Market Research on Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Milk protein Hydrolysate Market size was over USD 850 million in 2018 and industry expects consumption at over 300 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. Milk protein hydrolysate Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Increasing consumer consciousness towards nutritional products is likely to stimulate the market demand. The product is widely used in infant formula owing to its easy digestibility as compared to intact protein formulas owing to which they aid in supporting immunity growth in infants. Global infant nutrition market was valued at over USD 70 billion in 2018. The product consist of right balance of protein, carbohydrate, essential fatty acids and minerals which are provided to infants as they also supports healthy growth, thereby driving the industry growth.

Growing demand for sports nutrition products including powders and supplements as they aid in muscle growth and weight management is likely to drive milk protein hydrolysate industry growth. Global sports nutrition market was valued at over 11 billion in 2018 and is likely to exceed by USD 24 billion by 2025. Various fitness centres are indulged in marketing and endorsement of sports nutrition products to their respective consumers, which ensure fat loss and muscle gain, thereby accelerating market demand.

Increasing aging and geriatric population is the main factor for the growth of clinical nutritional products. Clinical nutrition market was valued at over USD 50 billion in 2018. Whey protein are used to treat illness and boost immunity in elderly people which may drive overall industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Product

Whey protein hydrolysate market size may witness gains close to 5% up to 2025. Increasing product consumption in protein powders to gain muscle mass and increase stamina in sports related activities should stimulate industry growth. It is widely used by athletes as it contains all essential amino acids which is quickly absorbed, thereby driving the market demand.

Casein protein hydrolysate market demand was valued at over 550 million in 2018. The product enhances long term muscle mass by reducing protein breakdown and is recommended to consume during night. Casein offers antibacterial, immune benefits and also reduces high blood pressure, which further boost the product demand. Growing demand for protein rich foods and rising disposable income has increased the consumer purchasing power which in turn will boost the overall market growth.

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Form

Powder form of milk protein hydrolysate market size may register significant growth at around 6% up to 2025. It mainly possesses longer shelf life and have high solubility. The protein powders are highly and instantly soluble in water along with high amino acid profile. These powders are generally hygroscopic in nature and therefore requires packaging in tightly closed containers.

Paste based milk protein hydrolysate demand may surpass USD 210 million by 2025. Feeding liquid and paste of proteins to animals directly provides various health benefits which improves their overall growth and performance.

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Technology

Milk protein hydrolysate demand from acid hydrolysis is projected to register gains around 5.5% by the end of foreseeable timeframe. The hydrolysates produced using acid hydrolysis provides high functional and solubility properties as it achieves higher yields, further promoting product demand.

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Application

Milk protein hydrolysate market demand from infant nutrition application was valued at over USD 580 million in 2018. Increasing number of working mothers is a major factor driving infant nutrition market as they are convenient, require less time for preparation and comprises of all essential amino acids required for baby growth, which in turn fuel product demand.

Milk protein hydrolysate industry from sports nutrition should witness significant gains up to 6% by 2025. Sports nutrition products include supplements, sport drinks, food such as isotonic drink powder, energy bars, and supplement powder. These products enhance antioxidant capacity, reduce oxidative stress and improve exercise performance in athletes, which may fuel product demand.

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Region

North America, driven by Canada and the U.S. market size was estimated at over USD 320 million in 2018. Increasing health awareness and shift of consumer preference towards nutritional products to maintain overall health may foster industry growth. Moreover, growing energy bars and shakes consumption in order to promote fat loss and weight management is likely to stimulate the regional growth.

Europe milk protein hydrolysate market demand led by Germany, UK, France and Italy may register significant gains close to 5.5% in the forecast timeframe owing to increasing demand for infant formula products. Increasing awareness regarding nutritional requirement for infants among parents and high purchasing power for these products is likely to support industry growth in the region. Furthermore, infant nutrition is used as a substitute for human breast milk which are based on protein hydrolysate, supporting growth and development of infants, thereby stimulating the overall industry growth.

Asia Pacific driven by India, Japan, and China market demand was valued at over USD 220 million in 2018. Increasing animal feed business owing to rising investment of government and private sector along with rising meat consumption is likely to favour the industry growth. They are offered in animal feed to enhance feed quality and improve performance, thereby driving the regional growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market

Global milk protein hydrolysate market share is fragmented among various industry participants which includes Arla Food Ingredients, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Glanbia and Kerry Ingredients. Manufacturers are focusing on strategic partnerships and new product development to enhance their product portfolio and business operations globally.

Industry Viewpoint

Milk protein hydrolysate has emerged as an alternative source to breast feeding for infants which has indulged manufacturers to develop nutritional products which are high in amino acids and other essential elements required for infants growth and development. Growing demand for clinical nutritional products for the treatment of elderly population which provide a balanced nutrition as they tend to have smaller appetite and need high protein intake may further boost industry growth. The product also possesses various multifunctional properties which includes maintenance of protein level, muscle toning and supports immunity is likely to foster the industry growth

